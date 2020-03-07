Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th March 2020

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7 2020 (5:00 PM ET)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Last game results

Houston Rockets (39-22): 105-120 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (Thursday, March 5, 2020)

Charlotte Hornets (21-41): 112-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets (Thursday, March 5, 2020)

Houston Rockets Preview

Since trade deadline deals removed centers' Clint Capela and Nene from the Houston Rockets lineup, the Rocket's smallish lineup has produced a 7-4 record. Overall, the Rockets, fourth in the NBA 's West, are 39-22 on the season.

After a two-point loss suffered at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Rockets lost, Thursday night, 120-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell Westbrook produced a double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds but his backcourt partner, James Harden, was held to 16 points.

Key Player: James Harden

James Harden was averaging over 38 points a game earlier this season and was threatening to average 40 or more for a while. Thursday night, against the Clippers, Harden managed 16 points on 4/17 shooting and he was 0/8 on threes.

His scoring average has dipped to 34.6 per game but he remains this season's top scorer in the league. Harden is also a candidate for league MVP which seems to be an annual occurrence.

Rockets predicted lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Robert Covington

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to miss the 2020 playoffs. The Hornets are 21-41 this season and find themselves 10th overall in the NBA's Eastern Conference. They are six games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East and are on a three-game losing streak.

Thursday night, the Hornets lost an entertaining and close game to the Denver Nuggets with Terry Rozier missing a potential game-winning three-pointer at the end. The score was 114-112 with Devonte' Graham scoring 24 points and rookie P.J. Washington scoring 20 for the Hornets.

Key Player: Devonte’ Graham

Devonte’ Graham has replaced Kemba Walker as the point guard of the Charlotte Hornets and the second-year player leads the team in scoring. Graham was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 in the 2nd round and was traded to Charlotte. The sophomore is averaging 35 minutes and 17.8 points a game this season.

Thursday night, against Denver, Graham shot 8/15 with 24 points and was 3/9 on three-point attempts.

Hornets predicted lineup

Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Cody Zeller.

Rockets vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets commitment to small-ball -none of their starters is taller than 6'7"- has not slowed the team down. Their record is 7-4 since the trade deadline. However, the Rockets have lost their last two games.

If the Rockets are to get back into the win column they need a better performance from James Harden who was 0/8 on three-pointers with 16 points against the Clippers Thursday.

The Charlotte Hornets are twice as likely to lose at home than win with a 9-21 record playing in the Spectrum Center. The Rockets are 18-13 while playing on the road.

In the past week, the Hornets have beaten the Toronto Raptors by three points and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets by a total of 11 points. The Rockets cannot take this game lightly despite the Hornets record.

Both of these teams enter this contest on losing streaks but the Rockets, who are tied for fourth in the West with Utah, should win this game.

Where to watch Rockets vs Hornets?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports South East-Charlotte and AT&T Sports Net South West.