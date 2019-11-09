Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th November 2019

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Saturday, 9th November 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Last game results

Houston Rockets (5-3): 129-112 win over the Golden State Warriors (6th November, Wednesday)

Chicago Bull (3-6): 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks (6th November, Wednesday)

Houston Rockets preview

After recently dropping two straight, the Houston Rockets beat Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in quick succession to regain control of their otherwise wayward start to the season. As expected, experts across the league can't wrap their heads around the apparent underwhelming pairing of two former MVPs, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Despite their glaring shortcomings, the Rockets are shooting around 45% from the field and scoring at an average of over 125 points in the games played so far.

Key Player - James Harden

He is leading the league in scoring again this year.

With a scoring average of 36.5 points per game, James Harden has been the pivotal element of Houston's five wins (in seven games) thus far. The Beard is continuing to stretch the limits of his isolation expertise and leading his team single-handedly yet again. Despite a dismal 27% conversion from beyond the arc, Harden is making a living from the foul line, attempting 15.8 free-throws per game (and converting over 90% of those). At a time when Russell Westbrook is taking his time getting acclimatised to his new franchise, Harden is making sure the team does not miss out on crucial early-season momentum.

Rockets predicted lineup

PJ Tucker, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Danuel House Jr.

Chicago Bulls preview

The Chicago Bulls bounced back from a devastating home loss against the Los Angeles Lakers to record a convincing victory over Atlanta. However, even with five players averaging double digits in scoring, the Bulls have only managed to win three games of a total of nine matchups held so far. As a unit, they are shooting an ordinary 41% from the field and are heavily reliant on the offensive production of Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen on a nighly basis.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

He is attemptng a team-high 17 shots per game from the field.

Coming off a career-high scoring year, the 24-year-old guard is looking to reach out for a higher ceiling. Zach LaVine's offseason work is clearly visible during his on-court movement and efficiency at the moment. He is shooting a career-high 39% from the three-point land along with averaging 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end as well. On his path to become the greatest version of himself as a basketball player, he has quickly transformed into the go-to man of the ailing Bulls franchise. LaVine is averaging impressive numbers in 20.4 points & 4.8 rebounds per game, on 44% shooting from the floor thus far.

Bulls predicted lineup

Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Otto Porter Jr

Rockets vs Bulls match prediction

Both teams are carrying considerable momentum off their recent wins, but Harden and Co. are less likely to let this one slip. They possess far too much talent to falter for an extended period of time, and looks like a road win for them is on the cards.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Bulls?

There will be local coverage of the game on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago Plus at 8:00 PM ET. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.