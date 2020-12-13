Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

This is the second matchup between Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls in the NBA preseason schedule. The first game was a blowout victory for the Houston Rockets despite the absence of James Harden and PJ Tucker. That game was headlined by the long-awaited return of John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 2020 - 8 PM ET (Saturday, December 12th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

The second fixture will take place in Chicago as well. Chicago Bulls were underwhelming in the earlier matchup with all the attention being on the return of John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. The Bulls lost 125-104 with their point guard Coby White dropping 15 points in 23 minutes. The two teams combined for 35 made threes in regulation and went small-ball for a lot of the time.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are still undecided on their star guard James Harden. The 2018 MVP recently added the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks to his list of potential trade destinations but no deal appears to be materializing. He has made it clear that he isn't interested in playing for the franchise, and due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, wasn't in the lineup in the first preseason game as well.

Seeing John Wall and Boogie both back on the court 🙌 @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/bNsE59A4IN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

John Wall has grabbed the spotlight and has looked spectacular in the preseason opener. Cousins and Wall combined for a total of 27 points in the game and were looking as healthy as they can be. Although it was just a preseason matchup with, the two players played at a high level to prove to the world that they are back and ready to play as Rockets.

The Houston Rockets' new coaching staff has also done an amazing job on the player rotations. Notable names missing were James Harden, Christian Wood, and PJ Tucker as the coach announced that these players have been ruled out for the preseason matchups for the foreseeable future. The team looks incredible for a decent western conference team. However, they need to stay away from injuries as much as possible.

John Wall to Boogie connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xfyTKCTNFQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2020

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall

As mentioned earlier, all the attention was on John Wall's return. John Wall hadn't played an NBA game since December of 2018 and many people were skeptical about his health after he suffered an Achilles injury.

Needless to say, he was spectacular. He posted the first points of the game in the usual John Wall fashion by running to the rim in full speed. He went on to drop 11 more points and was one assist shy of a double-double. He complemented DeMarcus Cousins brilliantly and kept setting up teammates.

First game as a Rocket for John Wall and Boogie, and they didn’t disappoint:



🚀 Wall: 13 PTS, 6/10 FG, 9 AST, 5 REB

🚀 Cousins: 14 PTS, 5/7 FG, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/K7sPPI5dgu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2020

John Wall will have to continue to improve and put on a show as James Harden might get traded. He needs to carry Houston Rockets on his shoulders and be the main player on the roster.

John Wall on the #Rockets absences (James Harden, PJ Tucker): "Hopefully this game tonight let them know what kind of movement we're in, and what kind of team we could be." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2020

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Eric Gordon, F Jae'Sean Tate, F Danuel House Jr., C DeMarcus Cousins

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have to improve drastically if they plan on making the Eastern Conference playoffs. The first matchup went as expected and the Rockets won by an overwhelming margin of 21 points. However, winning the match was never the Bulls' goal, they wanted to give their rookies and young players time to adjust to the new season and get them as much playing time as possible.

The attention on the Bulls roster was not on Zach LaVine, but rather newly drafted Patrick Williams who scored 12 points in regulation, the same as LaVine and just 3 points shy of the team's scoring leader, Coby White.

The Bulls were back at the United Center Friday for an exhibition game against the Rockets.



But this time around they arrived with a new coach installing a new system — and they looked like it in a 125-104 preseason loss.https://t.co/06NhXEGv3s — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 12, 2020

The December 13th matchup is expected to go the same with Houston Rockets winning the game again. However, this is an amazing opportunity for the Bulls to develop team chemistry in their quest for a playoff spot in the regular season.

Key Player - Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams was the highlight of the Chicago Bulls game. He was selected 4th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft as a surprise to most people and everyone was waiting to see what the Bulls saw in him as a member of their lineup.

Rookie Patrick Williams looked smooth in his first taste of NBA basketball.



12 points | 5-for-9 shooting | 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/eJ46bXcMSM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 12, 2020

He scored 12 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 25 minutes of playing time. He also committed 3 fouls and went 0-2 from the three-point line but since he is a rookie playing his first-ever NBA game, it's natural to see a stat line like that for him.

He will have to prove to the NBA that he was deserving of a top 5 pick in the draft and that he is capable of being a starting forward on the Bulls lineup.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Otto Porter Jr., F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - Match Prediction

It seemed as though the Houston Rockets would be crippled without their main player James Harden but John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins showed the team that they are healthy and fit and capable of raising the Rockets' level of play.

The next matchup is predicted to be the same as the last one, the Houston Rockets are overwhelming favorites against the Bulls even without Harden, Wood, and Tucker. The 21-point loss was an indicator that the Rockets are ready for the season and aiming for a top playoff spot.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - Where to Watch

National coverage and local television coverage will be available on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

