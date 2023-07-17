Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Game Preview - July 17, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Las Vegas Summer League is coming to an end, as we're entering the championship game, where the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Houston Rockets.

Both teams will enter Monday with an undefeated record, yet only one of these rosters will be able to leave Las Vegas with some bragging rights. Which team that will be, remains to be seen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League: Prediction

The Rockets will enter their contest against the Cavaliers with the most talented player - Cam Whitmore. Throughout Summer League, Whitmore has impressed with his explosiveness, three-level scoring, and off-ball movement, even drawing comparisons to All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown.

As such, the Rockets have a slight advantage from the jump. Nevertheless, Emoni Bates has also been an impressive player during Summer League and will likely look to take control of the game for the Cavaliers. Cleveland also has Isaiah Mobley and Sam Merril.

As such, the Cavaliers should be marginal favorites to come out victorious, due to their depth and the multitude of ways they can approach breaking down the Rockets' half-court defense.

Houston Rockets Summer League Roster

Player Position Chris Brandon F Trhae Mitchell F Darius Days F Jhonathan Dunn G Tari Eason F Nate Hinton G/F Trevor Hudgins G Jay Huff C Justin Johnson G/F Jalen Lecque G Fletcher Magee G Matthew Mayer F Myles Powell G Tijohn Rodde G Jermaine Samuels Jr. F Jabari Smith Jr. F Amen Thompson G Cam Whitmore F

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS LAST TEAM 21 Emoni Bates F 6-9 190 1/28/04 Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan 38 Mike Bothwell G 6-3 195 1/19/00 Furman Furman University 2 Sharife Cooper G 6-1 180 6/11/01 Auburn Cleveland Charge 18 Kahlifa Diop C 6-10 231 1/15/02 Senegal Gran Canaria (Spain) 39 Wendell Green G 5-11 175 8/7/02 Auburn Auburn 50 Cedric Henderson Jr. G 6-6 200 3/3/00 Arizona Arizona 5 Sam Merrill G 6-5 205 5/15/96 Utah State Cleveland Cavaliers 15 Isaiah Mobley F 6-10 240 9/24/99 USC Cleveland Charge 48 Pete Nance F 6-11 230 2/19/00 UNC UNC 40 Craig Porter Jr. G 6-2 178 2/26/00 Wichita State Wichita State 55 Devonte Shuler G 6-2 185 2/9/98 Mississippi Cleveland Charge 33 Luke Travers F 6-7 208 9/3/01 Rockingham Flames (Aus.) Perth Wildcats (Aus.) 49 Fabian White F/C 6-8 230 11/29/98 Houston South Bay Lakers

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-172), Rockets (+136)

Spread: Cavaliers (-3.4), Rockets (+3.5)

Total: 188.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Players to watch

Sam Merril, Emoni Bates, and Isiah Mobley will form the Cavaliers' 'big three' entering into Monday night's game, and will likely be a tough act to stop. Throughout the Summer League, Cleveland's trio has been a dynamic offensive threat, and that shouldn't be expected to stop now.

On the other side of the court, Cam Whitmore, Nate Hinton, and Trevor Hudgins will be the three main weapons due to Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. all being shut down - otherwise, this game would be a no-contest, and the Rockets would stroll to a Las Vegas Championship.

Overall, we're going to see two solid young teams playing for a chance to be crowned champions, which means we're likely to see some highly competitive basketball, and that's a win for everybody.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault