Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets are set to visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center for the second time this season.

The Rockets lost 120-107 to the Warriors in their first meeting back in November last year. Golden State and Houston will face each other three times this season.

The Rockets are on a two-game winning streak and are coming off their biggest win of the season. They defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111 on Wednesday in Salt Lake City for one of the biggest upsets of the year. The Rockets shot lights out from beyond the arc, going 22-for-45 as a team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers yesterday 121-117 in overtime. It was a disappointing loss for Golden State since the Pacers were without four of their regular starters. The only good news for the Warriors is that Steph Curry is finally looking like his old self, finishing with 39 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have three players on their injury list for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors. All three players are listed as out and all currently assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Usman Garuba is on assignment to get more playing time and develop his raw talent. Meanwhile, Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen are signed to two-way contracts, which means they only have limited appearances for the Rockets this season.

Player Status Reason Usman Garuba Out G League Assignment Daishen Nix Out G League Assignment Trevelin Queen Out G League Assignment

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report against the Rockets. All three players are listed as out, but only two are injured. Klay Thompson will sit this one out due to rest since he's still not available to play in one half of back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is rehabbing a lower back injury that is causing tightness and soreness to his left calf. James Wiseman still has no timetable for his return to full contact practice after undergoing a second surgery on his right knee to reduce swelling.

Player Status Reason Draymond Green Out Lower Back Injury Klay Thompson Out Rest James Wiseman Out Right Knee Surgery

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the Warriors. Christian Wood is the man in the middle, while Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate are the starting small forward and power forward, respectively.

Houston's backcourt pairing will include Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard and rookie Jalen Green at shooting guard. The Rockets' rotation is five-man deep with Alperen Sengun, Armoni Brooks, Garrison Matthews, Josh Christopher and Kevin Martin Jr.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are surely going to make changes to their starting lineup against the Rockets. Jordan Poole is expected to replace Klay Thompson at shooting guard, while Otto Porter Jr. fills in for Draymond Green at power forward.

Steph Curry is the starting point guard, with Andrew Wiggins at small forward and Kevon Looney at center. Like the Rockets, the Warriors' bench is deep that includes Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga, Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Eric Gordon | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Christian Wood

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr. | Center - Kevon Looney

