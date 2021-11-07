Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Sunday. The rebuilding Rockets are languishing near the bottom of the table with a 1-8 record through their first nine games, the second-worst in the league this season. They are currently on a seven-game losing streak, with their sole victory coming against the OKC Thunder.

The Rockets' front office has done a fabulous job of acquiring young talent. Players like Kevin Porter Jr., Armoni Brooks, Jae'Sean Tate, Jalen Green and Christian Wood are shining. John Wall isn't playing, but has accepted a mentorship role.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are 7-1 this season, and have the best record by any team in the league right now. They are in the middle of a historic eight-game homestand, the longest in franchise history, their last three wins being blowouts.

Stephen Curry is earning MVP chatter through his spectacular performances. Draymond Green is back to being the team's Swiss army knife, while the rest of the Warriors team has also stepped up. In the Warriors' game against the Charlotte Hornets, Curry scored just 15 points, but the team still won by a margin of 22.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets against the Utah Jazz

Kevin Porter Jr. was initially dealing with ankle problems, but is not listed on the team's injury report for this game. The Houston Rockets have sidelined John Wall until further notice, as he wishes to play for a title contender. He has accepted a mentorship role with the team, and frequently trains with Jalen Green in practice.

The Athletic @TheAthletic John Wall may not be in the Rockets' rotation, but he's been working as a mentor for rookie Jalen Green.



Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr. is expected to be sidelined with a foot injury. He didn't play the Rockets' last game against the Denver Nuggets.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Danuel House Jr. Out Foot injury John Wall Out Not with team

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have sidelined veteran Andre Iguodala for injury management purpose. The 37-year-old has had his fair share of hip and back injuries, and the team will miss his leadership and IQ on the court.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson continues to work on his rehabilitation. He has now officially progressed towards playing 3-on-3 basketball ,and is inching closer to a return.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman is out as well. He has been cleared for full practice with the team as he continues rehabilitating his knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Out Left Hip Injury - Management

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will likely use the same lineup they deployed in their last game.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should start in the backcourt with Porter Jr. running point. Jae'Sean Tate has excelled as the small forward, and Christian Wood will likely start as the center.

Wood is originally a center, but Daniel Theis can also play that position; Theis currently plays the power forward role. Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon should get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have no surprises in their injury report, and their starting lineup is intact. Stephen Curry is the bonafide point guard, and Jordan Poole will start as the shooting guard until Klay Thompson returns.

Andrew Wiggins could start at the small forward position, while Draymond Green retains his power forward spot. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney should play the center until James Wiseman returns. The second unit is run by Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica, among others.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Daniel Theis | C - Christian Wood.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

