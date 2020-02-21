Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st February 2020

The Rockets are led by two veteran All-Stars.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Thursday, 20 February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last Game Results

Houston Rockets (34-20): 116-105 win over Boston Celtics (11 February, Tuesday)

Golden State Warriors (12-43): 106-112 loss to Phoenix Suns (12 February, Wednesday)

Houston Rockets Preview

Heading into the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets registered a convincing win over the surging Boston Celtics. The Rockets dropped two games prior to that encounter. Currently, the team is placed at the 5th spot on the West leaderboard with a promising 34-20 (0.630) win-loss record, after having won five of their last seven matchups.

Coach Mike D'Antoni has been going all out with his plan to play small ball. To their defense, the Rockets did beat LA Lakers playing 6-foot-6 PJ Tucker at center.

For Thursday's matchup, Houston might miss the services of Eric Gordon (leg) who is questionable to suit up.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Brodie recently played in his 9th All-Star game.

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook has found his much-anticipated groove in a Rockets uniform. The 31-year-old point guard has successfully overcome early-season struggles with his newest team to set up an imposing foundation for the oncoming postseason.

Westbrook's current scoring average of 27.2 points is the highest since his MVP year. He is also recording 8 boards and 7.2 assists per game across the 45 matchups he has started for Houston. Despite taking over 22 shots per contest, Brodie is managing to make them at a career-high 46% clip from the field.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

Robert Covington, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Danuel House Jr.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors and their fans at Chase Center have had to endure a pretty catastrophic year so far. Marred by injuries to Splash Brothers and Kevin Durant's exit, the 2019-20 campaign for Dub Nation will surely be a forgettable one.

The team is currently holding the worst record in the league (12-43) and the only silver lining might be Stephen Curry's expected return in March. Moreover, the front office decided to shell out D'Angelo Russell and bring in Andrew Wiggins in hopes of achieving a better fit alongside Curry and Klay. The former champs should be back at full strength for the next season, but this one's a wrap.

Key Player - Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins was averaging 22.4 ppg in Minnesota.

Andrew Wiggins' inclusion into Golden State's rotation is being viewed as an asset for when the stars return to action. The 24-year-old already has 23 points per game in the three matchups he has played for the Warriors. This is the first time that he is playing for a team outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is shooting 57% from the field.

After making the playoffs just once in Minnesota, Wiggins could really use the change of air playing for an organization known to win consistently.

Warriors Predicted Lineup

Draymond Green, Marquese Chriss, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole.

Rockets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Rockets will begin their final push up the West standings by facing a team that is still trying to figure things out. Houston deserves better than their current 5th seed, and the Warriors are just in their way. The return of Stephen Curry is scheduled for March, and until then, it is highly doubtful that this team will be in the predicted win column.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Warriors?

The clash will be nationally televised on TNT from 10:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.