Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 6 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The fifth-placed Golden State Warriors host the second-seeded Houston Rockets on Sunday in a game that will have huge implications for their final league positions.

As the season enters its penultimate weekend, playoff and play-in seeding is being decided across the league. The race for the top six in the Western Conference is particularly interesting, as a cluster of teams will feel they are right in the mix.

The Warriors have been riding hot off late, winning seven of their last 10 games, including their last five meetings. The Dubs beat the Nuggets in a statement 118-104 win on Friday. Steph Curry led with a game-high 36 points and seven 3-pointers. It was the Warriors' first win over Denver since 2022.

This upturn in form has seen the Warriors move up to fifth in the standings, pulling away from the chasing pack and making an automatic playoff a realistic goal. They are half a game behind the Nuggets and one game behind the third-seed Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are having nothing short of a stellar season. They have won 14 of their last 16 games to move to second place. The two losses came against the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers, meaning they will look to improve their form against the big teams.

A 125-111 win over the top-seeded OKC Thunder in their most recent matchup will have boosted their confidence ahead of this weekend, which they hope will help steer them to victory.

Nevertheless, it will be a tough game for Houston, winning once in its last five games against the Warriors, which speaks volumes about the dominance Curry and Co. have had over them in recent years. That one win came in the NBA Cup quarterfinal on Dec.11, with Jalen Green making three free throws in the dying moments to help the Rockets to a close 91-90 win.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 6

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Rockets have only one player listed on their injury report: Jabari Smith Jr., who's listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. The forward is set to undergo a late fitness test to confirm his availability.

Dillon Brooks is most likely to return to the lineup after missing the last game due to suspension. Brooks is expected to start alongside Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.

Point guard Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams Shooting guard Jalen Green Cam Whitmore Small forward Amen Thompson Tari Eason Jae'Sean Tate Power forward Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. * Jeff Green Center Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

As for the hosts, they enter the game without any fresh injury concerns. Gary Payton II looks to be back from injury and played two minutes on Friday. He could get more playing time in the remaining games.

The clean bill of health means that coach Steve Kerr could name his strongest starting five: Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Stephen Curry, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Gary Payton II

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Braxton Key Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

The action tips off at 8:30 p.m. at Chase Center and will be shown live on NBA TV, NBCS-BA and SCHN.

