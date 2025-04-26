Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (April 26) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series at the Chase Center on Saturday. The Warriors head into this crucial matchup looking to bounce back from a blowout loss in Game 2, a contest overshadowed by Jimmy Butler’s injury, which dominated postgame discussions.

Despite the setback, Steph Curry and company set the tone early in the series with a gritty 95-85 victory in Game 1, successfully stealing home court advantage from the Rockets and positioning themselves in control of the series.

As Game 3 approaches, all eyes remain on Butler’s status. The star forward's availability has been the biggest talking point, with growing optimism that he’ll be ready to suit up on home court. Warriors fans will be hoping that the former Miami Heat standout is healthy enough to make his usual impact.

If Butler is sidelined, the offensive load will fall squarely on Steph Curry’s shoulders. The two-time MVP will not only be tasked with leading the scoring but also orchestrating the offense as the team’s primary playmaker. Regardless of Butler’s status, the Warriors must address their struggles in the paint as they managed just 28 points inside in Game 2.

For the Rockets, the key challenge will be containing Golden State’s explosive second unit. The Warriors boast one of the league’s most productive benches and they become even more dangerous at home. Head coach Ime Udoka will need to tighten his defensive schemes to prevent the Warriors’ role players from swinging the momentum with timely scoring bursts and energy plays.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for April 26

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have confirmed that Jock Landale (knee contusion) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle impingement) will be sidelined for Game 3 and will not be available to play.

Golden State Warriors injury report

For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler and Gary Payton II are both listed as questionable for Game 3. Butler is dealing with a deep gluteal muscle contusion, while Payton is managing a right shoulder strain.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 26

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

For Game 3, the Rockets are likely to roll out their usual starting five consisting of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams

Cam Whitmore

Jeff Green



Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts

The Warriors are likely to take the court with a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski leading the charge.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jimmy Butler III Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong





Kevon Looney

