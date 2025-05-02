  • home icon
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 (May 2) | 2025 NBA playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 02, 2025 10:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups, depth charts and more for Game 6 on May 2. [photo: Imagn]

The Houston Rockets look to extend their season when they face the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 on Friday. After beating up the Dubs 131-116 two nights ago, the Rockets want to bring the series back to Houston for a winner-take-all showdown. Fred VanVleet, who had his best game of the series on Wednesday, hopes to guide his team to its first win in the Bay Area in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Warriors remain confident they can shake off the decisive loss when they host the Rockets again. Steve Kerr said after Game 5 that he will lean on the experience of his veterans Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler to carry the team to a series-clinching win.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets have two backups in their injury report. Jock Landale remains out due to a right knee contusion. Jae’Sean Tate is unavailable because of a right ankle impingement.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors listed Steph Curry (right thumb splint) and Gary Payton II (left thumb splint) as available ahead of Game 6.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Fred VanVleetAaron HolidayReed Sheppard
Jalen Green
Dillon BrooksTari EasonCam Whitmore
Amen ThompsonJabari Smith Jr.Jeff Green
Alperen SengunSteven Adams
Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Steph CurryPat SpencerTaran Armstrong
Brandin PodziemskiGary Payton IIBraxton Key
Buddy HieldMoses MoodyKevin Knox
Jimmy ButlerQuinten PostGui Santos
Draymond GreenKevon LooneyTrayce Jackson-Davis
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups

Jimmy Butler vs Amen Thompson

The Warriors have a 2-2 record against the Rockets when Jimmy Butler plays. In the two wins, the veteran forward averaged 26.5 points per game, a figure that dropped to 5.5 PPG in two losses.

Amen Thompson helped limit Jimmy Buckets in Game 5 to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. With the series on the line, Rockets coach Ime Udoka could go again to his defensive ace to limit Butler’s all-around impact on the Warriors.

Steph Curry is atop the Rockets’ defensive plan, but Butler is not too far behind. Having Thompson shadow the former All-Star could limit the veteran forward’s efficiency.

Steph Curry vs Dillon Brooks

The Rockets have made Dillon Brooks Steph Curry’s primary defender. Although Houston sends help often, the rugged guard’s main task on defense is to keep the two-time MVP from having an explosive night.

Curry scored 13 points in Game 5 after making 4 of 12 shots. The sharpshooting guard could try to bounce back with a vengeance in front of the Dubs’ home fans, so Brooks has to be ready. The feisty Rockets enforcer must be on top of his game to keep Curry from having a big-scoring night.

Alperen Sengun vs Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Alperen Sengun have been going at each other since Game 1. They will continue their 1-on-1 duel on Friday in a must-win Game 6 for the Rockets. The Warriors have a good chance of closing the series if the former Defensive Player of the Year winner can put the clamps on Sengun.

