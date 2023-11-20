Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 20, 2023

The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center tonight for their last of a six-game homestand. The two teams faced off on October 29 in Texas and the Warriors walked away with a 106-95 victory. The two teams will face off just one more time this season and that matchup is scheduled for April 4, 2024.

The Warriors are struggling, unlike any contending team in the league. They have lost six games in a row and are 0-5 in the ongoing homestand. Steph Curry is out of the MVP race and the Warriors are on the verge of dropping out of the play-in tournament spots. They had a 5-1 start to the season and are currently 6-8 with the 10th spot in the conference.

On the other hand, the young Houston Rockets are finally out of the lottery and are looking like a playoff team. They are on a two-game losing streak but did win six in a row at home. They are seventh in the West with a 6-5 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Game Details

Teams: Houston Rockets (6-5) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-8)

Date and Time: November 20, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview

The Houston Rockets suffered a heart-breaking defeat in their last outing against the LA Lakers. The two teams faced off on Nov. 8 in Houston and with Lakers' Anthony Davis absent, the Rockets blew them out by 34 points. However, their last outing didn't go as planned.

The Lakers were at home and the crowd had added motivation to boo the Rockets. Alperen Sengun tied the game at 104 with four seconds remaining but the Lakers called their timeout to get LeBron James the ball, who got fouled at the last second and made the free throw for the win.

The Rockets' core of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, along with several key role players and new coach Ime Udoka, has done wonders for the franchise this season. They are no longer looking to tank but are interested in making the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Tari Eason is sidelined for tonight's game due to injury management on his left leg. Rookie Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo continue to be out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

The Golden State Warriors are not looking like a championship team right now. They have subpar defense and their offense only works when Steph Curry is in the lineup.

Many have blamed head coach Steve Kerr for his poor decision-making, such as playing Curry and Chris Paul during a defensive sequence and not fouling the opposition in the dying moments when the Dubs were up three points. They lost to the OKC Thunder in overtime and the spirit of the team is quite down.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are still not receiving meaningful minutes and the team will continue to play tonight without Draymond Green's services, who is serving a league suspension.

Gary Payton II remains sidelined with his foot strain but the good news for Bay Area fans is that Steph Curry and Trayce Jackson-Davis are back in the lineup.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Predicted starting lineups

The Houston Rockets will continue to deploy the lineup that has worked wonders for them so far. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green will start in the backcourt with VanVleet running point. Dillon Brooks will be the small forward while Jabari Smith Jr. will be the power forward. Alperen Sengun will retain his position as the center.

The Golden State Warriors should retain the starting five they have used in Green's absence. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will start in the backcourt and Andrew Wiggins will be the small forward. Jonathan Kuminga will likely start in place of Green as the power forward and Kevon Looney will be the center as usual.

In case coach Kerr doesn't want to start Kuminga, we can expect Chris Paul to start as the point guard and Curry to be his backcourt partner. Thompson will shift to the small forward position while Wiggins shifts to the four.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Betting Tips

The Warriors are favorites to win the game despite being on a six-game losing streak. They are -7.5 favorites and the total for the game is predicted to be over/under 221.5. The moneyline has opened up at -300 for the Warriors and +240 for the Rockets.

Klay Thompson is having a poor season so far and many oddsmakers aren't giving good odds anymore. One should consider taking the under in his points and threes made prop until he breaks out of his slump.

The points prop for Steph Curry is set at 28.5 and threes made is set at 5.5. Curry has made 4+ threes in every game this season, an NBA record for the first 12 games of a season. He is also averaging the second-most points in the NBA at 30.3 points per game.

Expand Tweet

The odds for choosing whether there will be an overtime are 15 for yes and 1.03 for no. The odds that Golden State will win by a margin of more than 11 are 2.2 and 4.6 for a margin of between 6-10. Whereas, if the Rockets win by a margin of 6-10, the odds are 10.14.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will try their best to avoid going 0-6 in the homestand and extend their losing streak. Steph Curry is available and we should expect him to play lights out. After dealing with a painful loss in their last outing, we can expect them to redeem themselves.

Moreover, the Houston Rockets are playing their second game of a back-to-back on a road trip so we can expect them to be slightly exhausted. They are also reeling from a heartbreaking loss but the Warriors have almost always gotten the better of them.

Poll : Who will win? Golden State Houston 0 votes