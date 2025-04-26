Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - April 26 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is Game 3 of the series, with the series tied 1-1.

The two teams have met 25 times in the postseason with Golden State holding a 17-8 lead. They have also faced off in 238 regular-season games with Houston holding a 128-110 lead.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 26, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (+135) vs. Warriors (-160)

Spread: Rockets (+3) vs. Warriors (-3)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o204) vs. Warriors -110 (u204)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Rockets are coming off of a crucial 109-94 win in Game 2 after losing Game 1 95-85. Jalen Green, who had just seven points in the opening game, came up big on Wednesday for 38 points. Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Houston needs to win a game out of the next two matchups if it is to regain home-court advantage. If Jimmy Butler misses time for the Warriors, it should get easier for Houston to get a win.

The Warriors lost Butler in the first quarter of Game 2 to a pelvic contusion after he was undercut by Amen Thompson while going up for a basket. Brandin Podziemski was dealing with a foot poisoning issue as well and was not at full health.

Despite the challenges Golden State faced, coach Steve Kerr did enough to keep the team in the contest for most of the four quarters. With the team now back at home and Podziemski expected to be healthy, it could take advantage of Houston’s youth to pick up a win Saturday even if Butler is forced to sit out.

The former Miami Heat star is currently listed as questionable.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 20.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 26.5. After a 31-point outing in Game 1, he had just 20 points on Wednesday. Expect the four-time champion to come back strong in front of his home crowd and drop more than 26.5 points.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to get a win on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead. Even though they are dealing with Butler’s injury, their championship experience should come to the fore and help them get a win in a low-scoring game where the team total stays under 204 points.

