Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - April 28 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Houston Rockets will clash against the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Houston could not take advantage of Jimmy Butler’s absence to lose 104-93 on Saturday. Whether Butler plays or not, they have to play much better to try and even the season series.

Ad

Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he had no idea if Butler, who is dealing with a pelvic contusion, would play in Game 4. Butler might return but if he remains out, the Warriors will hope Steph Curry can play superhero again. The two-time MVP carried his team from a 13-point deficit to push the Dubs to a 2-1 series lead two nights ago.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Rockets (+145) vs. Warriors (-170)

Odds: Rockets (+3.5) vs. Warriors (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o203.0 -110) vs. Warriors (u203.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Houston Rockets had to be kicking themselves for not capitalizing on the absence of Jimmy Butler in Game 3. If the opportunity presents itself, they can not afford another slip up.

The Rockets, who hang their hats on defense, allowed Steph Curry to go off for 36 points on Saturday. Whether Butler returns or not, they have to slow down the two-time MVP. Dillon Brooks, often Curry’s defender, must refrain from committing early fouls, which he did in Game 3. Brooks fouled out with still three minutes remaining.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Houston managed to limit the Golden State Warriors’ impact from behind the arc until the fourth quarter of the previous game. The Ime Udoka-coached defense must return to that defensive identity or face another explosive outing by the Dubs from deep.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | PF: Jonathan Kuminga | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Ad

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Tari Eason has played an underrated role for the Rockets against the Warriors in the series. When the Rockets won in Game 2, he had 14 points and six rebounds. In losses in Games 1 and 3, he contributed 14 points combined.

The Rockets are desperate for a win, which will give Eason the signal to be more aggressive on both ends. He will likely top his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Jalen Green is another player the Rockets badly need to have a good scoring game. In two losses to the Dubs, he averaged 8.0 points per game. When Houston won in Game 2, he led everyone with 38 points.

Green has to light up the scoreboard for the Rockets to win, making it likely he tops his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors have a 2-1 series lead by beating the Houston Rockets at their own game. With their backs against the wall, the Rockets will likely have more force to their offense to help their defense. Houston could still lose but cover the +3.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.