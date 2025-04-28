Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - April 28 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Houston Rockets will clash against the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Houston could not take advantage of Jimmy Butler’s absence to lose 104-93 on Saturday. Whether Butler plays or not, they have to play much better to try and even the season series.
Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he had no idea if Butler, who is dealing with a pelvic contusion, would play in Game 4. Butler might return but if he remains out, the Warriors will hope Steph Curry can play superhero again. The two-time MVP carried his team from a 13-point deficit to push the Dubs to a 2-1 series lead two nights ago.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Rockets (+145) vs. Warriors (-170)
Odds: Rockets (+3.5) vs. Warriors (-3.5)
Total (O/U): Rockets (o203.0 -110) vs. Warriors (u203.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors preview
The Houston Rockets had to be kicking themselves for not capitalizing on the absence of Jimmy Butler in Game 3. If the opportunity presents itself, they can not afford another slip up.
The Rockets, who hang their hats on defense, allowed Steph Curry to go off for 36 points on Saturday. Whether Butler returns or not, they have to slow down the two-time MVP. Dillon Brooks, often Curry’s defender, must refrain from committing early fouls, which he did in Game 3. Brooks fouled out with still three minutes remaining.
Houston managed to limit the Golden State Warriors’ impact from behind the arc until the fourth quarter of the previous game. The Ime Udoka-coached defense must return to that defensive identity or face another explosive outing by the Dubs from deep.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups
Rockets
PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun
Warriors
PG: Steph Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | PF: Jonathan Kuminga | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors betting tips
Tari Eason has played an underrated role for the Rockets against the Warriors in the series. When the Rockets won in Game 2, he had 14 points and six rebounds. In losses in Games 1 and 3, he contributed 14 points combined.
The Rockets are desperate for a win, which will give Eason the signal to be more aggressive on both ends. He will likely top his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.
Jalen Green is another player the Rockets badly need to have a good scoring game. In two losses to the Dubs, he averaged 8.0 points per game. When Houston won in Game 2, he led everyone with 38 points.
Green has to light up the scoreboard for the Rockets to win, making it likely he tops his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction
The Golden State Warriors have a 2-1 series lead by beating the Houston Rockets at their own game. With their backs against the wall, the Rockets will likely have more force to their offense to help their defense. Houston could still lose but cover the +3.5 spread.
