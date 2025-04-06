A playoff-like atmosphere is expected at the Chase Center on Sunday when the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors. It's the fifth and final regular-season matchup between the two teams, with the Warriors already winning three of the first four.

For those wondering why the two teams are facing each other five times this season, the extra meeting was due to the Emirates NBA Cup. The Rockets' lone win of the series so far happened in the midseason competition's quarterfinal on Dec. 11.

Fans can watch the games locally on the Space City Home Network in Houston and NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco. It's also available on cable via NBA TV and paid subscription platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Rockets (+164) vs. Warriors (-196)

Spread: Rockets +4.5 (-110) vs. Warriors -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets o225.5 (-111) vs. Warriors u225.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Rockets (51-27) have clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. They will have homecourt advantage at least in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs. They are coming off a statement win over the top-seeded OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (46-31) have a shot at making another statement with a big win against a top team. They are 20-2 with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler on the lineup. They looked like a dangerous team heading into the playoffs, so earning a homecourt advantage in the first round would be crucial for them.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Jalen Green has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. The former No. 2 pick has been scoring 21 points or more in six of his last seven games. Bet on Green to go OVER (-108) against the Warriors.

Steph Curry is favored to go OVER (-130) 24.5 points via FanDuel. The two-time NBA MVP has been on fire since Jimmy Butler's arrival. Expect him to hit the mark, so bet on Curry to score at least 25 points just like in his last three games.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

The Rockets are the underdogs against the Warriors despite having the better record. Golden State has the homecourt advantage, so they could capitalize on their crowd's energy. Nevertheless, the Rockets should remain competitive despite earning the second seed.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the Rockets covering the spread and the total going OVER -225.5 points.

