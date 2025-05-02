Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - May 2 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is the only 2025 NBA playoffs game scheduled for Friday. This will be Game 6 of the fiercely competed series, with Golden State holding a 3-2 lead.

Ad

The two teams have met 28 times in the postseason, with the Warriors holding a 19-9 lead. They have also squared off in 238 regular-season games, with Houston holding a 128-110 lead.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 6 details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 6 is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 2, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on NBCSBA and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream the contest live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Rockets (+190) vs. Warriors (-230)

Spread: Rockets (+5.5) vs. Warriors (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o204) vs. Warriors -110 (u204)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Rockets staved off elimination by getting a critical 131-116 win at home in Game 5 on Wednesday. They came out aggressive from the get-go and led by as many as 30 points in the middle of the second quarter. Houston led 76-49 at the end of the first half.

Ad

Golden State coach Steve Kerr decided to throw in the towel early in the third quarter when a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer made the score 93-64. Soon after, Houston coach Ime Udoka took out his starters.

However, that was not the end of the night for the Rockets' starters as the Warriors' bench cut the lead to 17 points with just under eight minutes left in the game. It was not a great look for Houston’s bench and was a moral victory for Golden State.

Ad

VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points, while Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks had 25 and 24 points, respectively. The Warriors were led by Moses Moody off the bench with 25 points. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler struggled and combined for just 21 points on 6-of-22 shooting.

Kerr took a calculated call depending on the aging stars on his team and the one-day gap before Game 6. The Warriors are also now back home, where the Rockets have yet to win this postseason.

Ad

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Fred VanVleet’s points total is set at 14.5. He was lights out in the last two games, averaging 25.5 points and shooting 12 of 18 from the 3-point line. However, expect Golden State to make adjustments and hold VanVleet to below 14.5 points.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 24.5. He averaged just 15.0 points in the past two games. Bet on Curry to be more aggressive on Friday as he tries to ensure the series doesn’t get to a Game 7.

Ad

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to close out the series at home. We expect the same, as they should be far better on Friday. Bet on Curry and Co. to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total just crosses the 204-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.