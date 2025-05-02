Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips - May 2 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors matchup is the only 2025 NBA playoffs game scheduled for Friday. This will be Game 6 of the fiercely competed series, with Golden State holding a 3-2 lead.
The two teams have met 28 times in the postseason, with the Warriors holding a 19-9 lead. They have also squared off in 238 regular-season games, with Houston holding a 128-110 lead.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 6 details and odds
The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 6 is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 2, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on NBCSBA and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream the contest live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Rockets (+190) vs. Warriors (-230)
Spread: Rockets (+5.5) vs. Warriors (-5.5)
Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o204) vs. Warriors -110 (u204)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors preview
The Rockets staved off elimination by getting a critical 131-116 win at home in Game 5 on Wednesday. They came out aggressive from the get-go and led by as many as 30 points in the middle of the second quarter. Houston led 76-49 at the end of the first half.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr decided to throw in the towel early in the third quarter when a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer made the score 93-64. Soon after, Houston coach Ime Udoka took out his starters.
However, that was not the end of the night for the Rockets' starters as the Warriors' bench cut the lead to 17 points with just under eight minutes left in the game. It was not a great look for Houston’s bench and was a moral victory for Golden State.
VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points, while Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks had 25 and 24 points, respectively. The Warriors were led by Moses Moody off the bench with 25 points. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler struggled and combined for just 21 points on 6-of-22 shooting.
Kerr took a calculated call depending on the aging stars on his team and the one-day gap before Game 6. The Warriors are also now back home, where the Rockets have yet to win this postseason.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors betting props
Fred VanVleet’s points total is set at 14.5. He was lights out in the last two games, averaging 25.5 points and shooting 12 of 18 from the 3-point line. However, expect Golden State to make adjustments and hold VanVleet to below 14.5 points.
Steph Curry’s points total is set at 24.5. He averaged just 15.0 points in the past two games. Bet on Curry to be more aggressive on Friday as he tries to ensure the series doesn’t get to a Game 7.
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips
The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to close out the series at home. We expect the same, as they should be far better on Friday. Bet on Curry and Co. to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total just crosses the 204-point mark.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.