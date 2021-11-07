Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Chase Center on Sunday.

The Warriors are coming off a 126-85 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. With their third win in a row, they have also established themselves as the best team in the West, going 7-1 for the season.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, continue to struggle, as they endured a narrow 94-95 loss against the Denver Nuggets. With a 1-8 record, the Rockets are now one of the worst teams in the West.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 7th, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (Monday, November 8th, 2021; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Houston Rockets Preview

Daniel Theis dunks the ball in the Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets game.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets. After a game-ending block by Nikola Jokic on Jae'Sean Tate, the Rockets fell to the Nuggets.

However, the Rockets held their own against one of the most talented rosters in the West. With three players in the starting rotation scoring in double digits along with two more from the bench, the overall distribution of the Rockets was impressive.

The Rockets frontcourt came through well in this game. With Daniel Theis returning after initially being on the injury report, the Rockets frontcourt of Wood, Theis and Tate combined for 40 points.

However, the inconsistency of their backcourt can be attributed to their relative inexperience. Against the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets will hope for an improved overall performance.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood reacts to the last-ditch loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Christian Wood is one of the closest things the Houston Rockets have to a star at the moment. Although the duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green have a lot of potential, they are still very young in their NBA careers. Moreover, they haven't been able to establish themselves as consistent performers.

Wood has shown massive upside for the Rockets since last season, though. His expansive skills, which allows him to score from multiple spots on the floor, make him a reliable option for his team.

Averaging 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds for the season, the 26-year-old is key in securing rebounds for his team at both ends of the floor. As a decent three-point shooter, Wood could be key in stretching the floor and opening up the paint for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Daniel Theis.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Andre Iguodala reacts to a Golden State Warriors play.

The Golden State Warriors have had a great start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Considering their blistering form, the Warriors are looking like the championship-contending side they're known to be.

Coming off a three-game winning streak, the Warriors dominated in all the games ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. With an offensive system that allows any player to get their shot, the Warriors have enjoyed the development and emergence of several assets.

With the likes of Jordan Poole and Damion Lee developing as reliable shooters alongside Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. off the bench, the depth of the Warriors is beyond impressive.

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their hot streak as they continue their eight-game homestand at the Chase Center.

Key Player - Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole celebrates a three-point shot.

Jordan Poole has been an outstanding player for the Golden State Warriors. Entering his third season in the NBA, Poole is having a breakout campaign as he emerges as one of the Warriors' best scorers.

Poole is coming off back-to-back 25+-point outings. He'll look to continue his scoring rampage against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Poole has picked up for Stephen Curry's lack of scoring. Curry's presence on the floor has enough gravity to attract defenders and open up other players. Add to that, Poole's ability to capitalize on these lapses, which has been key to the Warriors' success this season.

Poole plays a key role in establishing himself as a solid scorer and spearheading the Golden State Warriors' offense. As a three-level scorer, he's also a threat to finish at the rim, considering the Warriors' ability to stretch the floor.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Rockets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors may emerge as the victors in this matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Factoring in the Warriors' record and form and also the fact that they're playing at home, the Rockets will have their task cut out. Additionally, they'll face the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a demoralizing loss.

Considering these factors, the Golden State Warriors have a definite upper hand on the struggling Rockets.

Where to watch Rockets vs Warriors game?

The Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can tune into the game on the radio by tuning into 95.7 The Game too.

