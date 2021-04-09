Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playing their second game in as many days, the LA Clippers will take on the struggling Houston Rockets at the Staples Center on Friday.

The LA Clippers are coming off a huge victory over the second-seeded Phoenix Suns. They shot lights out from the three, going 18-37, while the Phoenix Suns went 6-24 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets' season is a foregone conclusion. They have had several key players depart, while most of their remaining ones are injured.

To compound their miseries, the Houston Rockets have the toughest schedule of any team in the remainder of the ongoing season. With little to no chance of winning this game, the Rockets could give their young players more game time and focus on the upcoming Draft.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas with John Wall

The Houston Rockets have quite a lot of players in their injury report for this game. Five-time All-Star John Wall is out of this match to have some rest.

Armoni Brooks did not play the last game against the Mavericks due to the league's health and safety protocols and is listed as questionable for this game. Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr. did not play the Mavericks game due to an ankle injury and is listed as probable for this match.

Moreover, Dante Exum, David Nwaba and Eric Gordon are all out with long-term injuries.

Exum suffered a calf injury and is still in his walking boot, with no timetable for his return. Nwaba will undergo wrist surgery and is out till further notice. Gordon, who has been out since March 12th, is expected to reportedly miss 4-6 weeks due to a moderate groin strain.

LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers could rest Kawhi Leonard and/or Paul George for this game, considering it's the second of back-to-back matches. But the Clippers haven't reported anything yet, so both the stars are listed to play.

Patrick Beverly recently returned to the LA Clippers lineup after missing 12 games in a row. He went scoreless in his last outing against the Phoenix Suns, though, and was ejected after 16 minutes of playing time because of a flagrant foul on Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka continues to be out as he recovers from a back injury.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

With an injury-plagued roster, the Houston Rockets' rotations are limited to a handful of players.

Christian Wood has excelled as the new Rockets center and is a prime candidate for the Most Improved Player award. DJ Augustin is expected to start in place of John Wall as the point guard.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate should take their usual positions of shooting guard and power forward, respectively. Avery Bradley is expected to sub in for Danuel House Jr. as the small forward.

LA Clippers

With no new surprises in their injury report, the LA Clippers could use the same lineup they deployed on Thursday.

All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could take their usual positions as small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Patrick Beverly should be back to being the point guard, and Rajon Rondo will likely continue to be an excellent floor general off the bench.

Marcus Morris Sr. could be the starting power forward for the Clippers, while Ivica Zubac could continue to be Serge Ibaka's replacement at center.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - DJ Augustin | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Avery Bradley | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Christian Wood.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverly | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.