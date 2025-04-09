Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Wednesday. Houston is second in the West with a 52-27 record, while LA is fourth with a 47-32 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 219 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 128-91 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Houston looking for the sweep.

They last played on Dec. 8 when the Rockets won 117-106 behind Jalen Green’s 31 points. Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 22 points off the bench.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers game is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, at Intuit Dome. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Rockets (+240) vs. Clippers (-300)

Spread: Rockets (+7.5) vs. Clippers (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o219.5) vs. Clippers -110 (u219.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers preview

The Rockets are on a three-game win streak and have won eight of their past 10 games. They have also secured the second seed in the West. They last played on Sunday when they defeated the Golden State Warriors 106-96 after restricting Steph Curry to just three points.

Ad

Houston was led by Dillon Brooks’ 24 points, while Jalen Green had 21 points. Coach Ime Udoka could look to rest key starters as Wednesday’s game holds no bearing for the team’s postseason seeding. The team listed Alperen Sengun (lower back soreness), Jabari Smith Jr. (left groin) and Fred VanVleet (right ankle) as day-to-day.

The Clippers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 122-117 on Tuesday. Ivica Zubac (24 points and 20 rebounds) and James Harden (21 points and 12 assists) had double-doubles, while Norman Powell led the team in scoring with 25 points.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard sat out the game due to knee injury management and should be back Wednesday. The team cannot afford to rest players yet as a loss can relegate it to the play-in spots.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 21.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. With key players likely to be rested on Wednesday, Green should have the opportunity to go over.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, but we expect the opposite. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers to get a win at home. With Houston unlikely to field its strongest team, LA should be able to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 219.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More