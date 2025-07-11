Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

On Friday, the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers lock horns at Cox Pavilion on the second day of the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicked off on Thursday night with seven games played across two venues. The second day will feature eight games, including the Western Conference contest between the Rockets and the Clippers.
Unlike a few teams that participated in shorter leagues like the California Classic, this will be the first game of the summer for both the Rockets and the Clippers. Both teams have exciting young talents on their rostesr and will look forward to beginning their Summer League campaigns on a high.
After an early exit in the playoffs, both Houston and LA made some big changes in free agency. However, they will be keen on adding young players to their rostesr from the Summer League.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers game details and odds
The game between the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the action live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers preview
The Rockets enter the Las Vegas Summer League with no rookies. Holding the 10th and the 59th picks in the 2025 NBA draft, the Rockets traded them both. Selecting Khaman Maluach as a lottery pick, Houston sent him to the Suns to acquire Kevin Durant and traded Jahmai Mashack to the Golden State Warriors.
Despite the lack of additions from the draft, the Rockets have a roster led by Reed Sheppard. The guard was selected as the third pick in the 2024 draft and impressed in last season's Summer League. During the regular season, he played 52 games, recording 4.4 points and 1.4 assists.
Meanwhile, the Clippers held two picks during the 2025 draft and selected Yanic Konan Niederhauser (30th) and Kobe Snaders (50th). They will be joined by Cam Christie, Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller, who were drafted by the Clippers between 2023 and 2024.
Although the Clippers will look to integrate their latest picks into their roster as quickly a possible, Brown will be their leading man for this game. The forward is the most experienced player on the roster, averaging 5.3 points last term, followed by Chrisite, who will look to increase his minutes in his sophomore year.
Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Summer League roster
Houston Rockets
LA Clippers
Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers rosters
This game should be a close one, given the lack of experience on both teams. However, with the Clippers boasting a good mix of young and old talents, they should emerge victorious.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.