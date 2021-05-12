Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers host the Houston Rockets tonight at Staples Center. The Lakers have won their last two games against the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, courtesy of some incredible basketball by Anthony Davis.

Davis was quite rusty following his return from injury but is finally starting to get back to his best form.

Moreover, this game might see the return of LeBron James on the court. Fans expected to see him against the Knicks, but reports suggest he might lace up against the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are going through a rebuilding phase. They have one of the most injury-riddled rosters in the league and the LA Lakers should expect an easy win tonight.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have used more than 40 different starting lineups this season. They have had players come in and out of the lineup and have often used players on two-way contracts in the starting five due to injuries.

Sterling Brown (face lacerations), Kevin Porter Jr. (left ankle sprain) and DJ Wilson (health and safety protocols) are unavailable for this game.

John Wall (right hamstring strain), Eric Gordon (right groin strain), Dante Exum (left calf strain) and David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood, DaQuan Jeffries and Danuel House Jr. are all listed as questionable due to right ankle soreness. Avery Bradley is out due to personal reasons.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are finally starting to get healthier. Players are returning to the lineup and playing like a cohesive unit. As mentioned earlier, superstar LeBron James is expected to be in the starting five against the Houston Rockets tonight.

LeBron James is going to give that right ankle one more day of rest today vs. Knicks -- and target a return on Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell @mcten and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2021

Unfortunately, Alex Caruso had to be escorted out after just seven minutes and 11 seconds of playing time against the Knicks as he suffered from right foot soreness.

Dennis Schroder is out due to health and safety protocols and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Looking at their largely injury-riddled roster, the Houston Rockets could have a tough time with their rotations.

Coach Stephen Silas is trying new lineups every game to analyze the young talent on his roster, and the team's starting five is practically different every game, making it difficult to accurately predict a lineup.

Nevertheless, DJ Augustin is expected to start as point guard and Armoni Brooks might join him in the backcourt as the two-guard if House Jr. doesn't lace up.

Jae'Sean Tate might take on the small forward role with Kenyon Martin Jr. playing the power forward. Anthony Lamb has started in recent games but might come off the bench in this fixture. Kelly Olynyk is expected to reprise his center position.

LA Lakers

Considering LeBron James plays this game, the LA Lakers lineup is going to be one of the best they've played in weeks. James might play point guard since Caruso and Schroder are both sidelined.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will retain his shooting guard spot while either Kyle Kuzma or Wesley Matthews will take on the starting small forward role.

Anthony Davis will be the power forward as usual and the center is likely to be Andre Drummond, with Marc Gasol coming off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - DJ Augustin | Shooting Guard - Armoni Brooks | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Kenyon Martin Jr. | Center - Kelly Olynyk.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - LeBron James | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

