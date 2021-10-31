Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will travel to the Staples Center on Sunday to play the LA Lakers in what will be their final NBA game in October. The Rockets, who were the 15th seeded team in the Western Conference, have lost four of their five games this season

Their only win came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who interestingly have the same 1-4 record this season. Despite having good scorers like Christian Wood and rookie Jalen Green on their roster, the Rockets have lacked a decent perimeter defense to ease their downtown worries.

Of course, Jae'Sean Tate has shown promise as a perimeter shooter. But against teams who have multiple players with lethal outside shots, he isn't enough. Houston not only need to tighten their defense but also apply their bench more efficiently to improve on their returns last season.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, will host the Houston Rockets with a 3-3 record on the season. For a team that contains Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have conceded 116.5 points per game.

They also are shooting lesser free throws and gathering fewer rebounds than their opponents while giving away more turnovers. If LeBron James and co cannot improve on these aspects soon, they might need to play another play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

After a turbulent 2020-21 season plagued by injuries and too many losses, the Houston Rockets will look to avoid replicating the same. This season, though, has started poorly for them, despite the squad not seeing too many injuries.

Danuel House Jr., who missed the game against the Utah Jazz due to a sprained right foot, will also miss this game. Kevin Porter Jr., who has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game, may play depending on his recovery status.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Porter Jr. Questionable Sprained left ankle Danuel House Jr. Out Sprained right foot

LA Lakers Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers On the 18th anniversary of their NBA debuts, LeBron and Melo combined for 50 points and helped notch the third #LakersWin of the season. On the 18th anniversary of their NBA debuts, LeBron and Melo combined for 50 points and helped notch the third #LakersWin of the season. https://t.co/vN83inaBat

The LA Lakers have not been as lucky as their upcoming opponents in the injury department. They have multiple key bench players injured, which has limited the depth of their rotation.

Anthony Davis, who played only 36 games last season, has been marked probable for this game due to a sore right knee. The 'probable' status is definitely a positive for the squad, given, AD's history of injuries. Nevertheless, it is concerning for Frank Vogel's team, as Davis is a key player for the Lakers.

Another key name on the LA Lakers' injury list is LeBron James. King James missed games against the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore ankle. Once again, he has been listed as questionable for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington joins him on the list as 'questionable' due to a strained left hamstring. Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker will continue to rest.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Questionable Sore right ankle Wayne Ellington Questionable Strained left hamstring Anthony Davis Probable Sore right knee Trevor Ariza Out Injured right ankle Talen Horton-Tucker Out Injured right thumb Kendrick Nunn Out Bone bruise on right knee

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

@JordanClarksons | @JalenGreen Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green became the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in NBA history 🙌 Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green became the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in NBA history 🙌@JordanClarksons | @JalenGreen https://t.co/nY2TnSzY7G

If Kevin Porter isn't deemed fit to play against the Lakers, the Rockets will have to play Eric Gordon as a starting guard. He could start alongside Jalen Green, who is averaging 14.2 points and 2.4 three-pointers, in the backcourt. Tate should start with Christian wood, the top scorer for Houston, and Daniel Theis in the frontcourt.

LA Lakers

If Davis is fit to play, coach Vogel could start him as the team's power forward. Kent Bazemore, in James' absence, should start as the small forward, with DeAndre Jordan as the center.

In the frontcourt, Russell Westbrook should reprise his role as point guard, and start alongside Malik Monk, who's averaging 1.7 threes per game.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Jalen Green | Shooting Guard - Eric Gordon | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Daniel Theis.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

