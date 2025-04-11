  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Apr 11, 2025 12:40 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - Source: Imagn

The Houston Rockets visit the LA Lakers on April 11, at the Crypto Arena in downtown LA. The Lakers are coming off a 112-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks, with Luka Doncic returning to his former team’s home arena for the first time since he was traded to LA. Meanwhile, the Rockets are fresh from a 134-117 loss against the LA Clippers on April 9.

Ad

The Rockets are poised to finish the regular season at the second spot in the Western Conference, currently holding a 52-28 win-loss record. The Lakers hold the third spot in the West with a 49-31 card.

If they finish the regular season on their current seeds, the two teams could face each other in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The youthful Rockets are expected to have balanced offensive outputs from their roster, as seven players are averaging double digits for this season. Jalen Green leads the team in scoring this season, with averages of 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is backstopped by Alperen Sengun, who is putting up 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the Lakers will be relying on Doncic, who averages 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game this season. His teammate, LeBron James, is recording 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Houston Rockets are expected to field a starting lineup of Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and Steven Adams. The Rockets' head coach is Ime Udoka.

Ad

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Reed Sheppard
Aaron Holiday
Shooting Guard
Jalen Green
Reed Sheppard
Small Forward
Cam Whitmore
Jae'Sean Tate
Power Forward
Tari Eason
Jeff Green
Center
Steven Adams
Jock Landale
Ad

LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The LA Lakers are predicted to have a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Head coach JJ Redick will call the shots for the Lakers in one of their final games before the postseason.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Luka Doncic
Gabe Vincent
Shooting Guard
Austin Reaves
Shake Milton
Small Forward
Rui Hachimura
Dalton Knecht
Power Forward
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith
Center
Jaxson Hayes
Alex Len
Trey Jamison
Ad

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers injury reports

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets are set to miss numerous key players in their game against the LA Lakers. The injury list includes Fred VanVleet (ankle injury) and Jabari Smith Jr. (groin injury). Amen Thompson is also questionable to play, while Alperen Sengun is day-to-day due to a back injury.

LA Lakers injury reports

The LA Lakers will be missing just one player, as sharpshooting Maxi Kleber remains out due to a foot injury. Unless there are setbacks before tip-off, the Lakers are expected to be in full strength barring Kleber against the Rockets.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications