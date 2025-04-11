Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Houston Rockets visit the LA Lakers on April 11, at the Crypto Arena in downtown LA. The Lakers are coming off a 112-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks, with Luka Doncic returning to his former team’s home arena for the first time since he was traded to LA. Meanwhile, the Rockets are fresh from a 134-117 loss against the LA Clippers on April 9.

The Rockets are poised to finish the regular season at the second spot in the Western Conference, currently holding a 52-28 win-loss record. The Lakers hold the third spot in the West with a 49-31 card.

If they finish the regular season on their current seeds, the two teams could face each other in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The youthful Rockets are expected to have balanced offensive outputs from their roster, as seven players are averaging double digits for this season. Jalen Green leads the team in scoring this season, with averages of 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is backstopped by Alperen Sengun, who is putting up 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Lakers will be relying on Doncic, who averages 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game this season. His teammate, LeBron James, is recording 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Houston Rockets are expected to field a starting lineup of Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and Steven Adams. The Rockets' head coach is Ime Udoka.

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Reed Sheppard Aaron Holiday Shooting Guard Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Small Forward Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Power Forward Tari Eason Jeff Green Center Steven Adams Jock Landale

LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The LA Lakers are predicted to have a starting lineup of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Head coach JJ Redick will call the shots for the Lakers in one of their final games before the postseason.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Shake Milton Small Forward Rui Hachimura Dalton Knecht Power Forward LeBron James Dorian Finney-Smith Center Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jamison

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers injury reports

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets are set to miss numerous key players in their game against the LA Lakers. The injury list includes Fred VanVleet (ankle injury) and Jabari Smith Jr. (groin injury). Amen Thompson is also questionable to play, while Alperen Sengun is day-to-day due to a back injury.

LA Lakers injury reports

The LA Lakers will be missing just one player, as sharpshooting Maxi Kleber remains out due to a foot injury. Unless there are setbacks before tip-off, the Lakers are expected to be in full strength barring Kleber against the Rockets.

