Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers will meet on Friday, the final meeting in the regular season between the playoff-bound teams. Houston, which already secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, can afford to hold out its key players. Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. could join Jae’Sean Tate on the sidelines at Crypto.com Arena.

While the Rockets can take it easy, the Lakers don’t have the same luxury. They are one of six teams still jostling for the No. 3 and 4 spots in the West. LeBron James is probable but is expected to suit up for his team’s final home game before the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Crypto.com Arena will host the final Rockets-Lakers regular-season clash. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (+350) vs. Lakers (-450)

Odds: Rockets (+9.5) vs. Lakers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o225.5 -110) vs. Lakers (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers preview

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka gave some of his regulars an off night on Wednesday against the Clippers. With the No. 2 seed in the bag, he will likely keep some of them out again when they face the Lakers.. The Rockets are prioritizing health over wins at this stage, which will likely mean more minutes for the second-stringers.

JJ Redick could not be clearer about the LA Lakers’ intention in their remaining two games. After beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-97 on Wednesday, he told reporters that the Lakers would go for the No. 3 seed. The coach added that his team would use their last two games to grab that goal.

If the home team does not get complacent, it has a very big chance of cruising to a win.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Reed Sheppard | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Cam Whitmore | PF: Tari Eason | C: Jock Landale

Lakers

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Austin Reaves | SF: LeBron James | PF: Rui Hachimura | C: Jaxson Hayes

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers betting tips

Austin Reaves is averaging 23.2 points per game in April despite finishing with 11 points against the Mavericks. AR should be raring to bounce back against the Rockets, which will miss multiple key players. Reaves could easily beat his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

LeBron James is well aware of the importance of Friday’s game. Expect the four-time MVP to be all business against the Rockets and top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers prediction

After working so hard to climb the rankings, the Lakers are not likely to waste a golden opportunity against the Rockets. JJ Redick has given his marching orders, which should end with a comfortable win by the home team.

