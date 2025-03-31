Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 31, 2025

On Monday, the LA Lakers return to the Crypto.com Arena for a three-game homestand, starting with a payback game against the Houston Rockets. It was a forgettable outing for the Purple and Gold when they played Houston the last time, as they went down to all three Texas teams on the road.

Things have also changed since. The Lakers now have Luka Doncic and are seeded fourth in the West. The Rockets have played quality ball under Ime Udoka to take the second seed. Both teams play again this season, and wins for LA in these two clashes can see them finish higher than the No. 4 seed. The hosts come off a 134-127 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Rockets will be playing on the second night of their back-to-back. They come off a win against the struggling Phoenix Suns, and are on a three-game winning streak. What they lack in 3-point shooting, they make up for it by relentlessly attacking the paint. It will be interesting to see how JJ Redick deploys his lineups to counter a young Rockets outfit.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Rockets vs Lakers clash tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on TNT, MAX, and SportsNet LA. The game can be streamed live on Max and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Houston Rockets +4.5 o225.5 (-113) +154 LA Lakers -4.5 u225.5 (-108) -185

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Preview

The Houston Rockets provide all kinds of headaches for the Lakers. They are quick, athletic, and come with a size and height advantage. LA's defense will have to shore up for this game as the Rockets come in as a top-five scoring defensive side. They allow 109.1 points per game and 107.4 points per 100 possessions. In return, the Lakers are 12th in the league in the department, conceding 112.4 points per game and 111.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Lakers’ offensive ceiling is their biggest strength with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves showcasing their versatility. It will be the trio's offense vs Houston's defense. They are 15th in scoring offense, averaging 114.2 points per game and 111.3 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are a few rungs below, averaging 113.2 points per game and 113.0 points per 100 possessions.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers will start with their usual five with PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF- Rui Hachimura, PF- LeBron James, and C- Jaxson Hayes.

The Rockets are likely to start with their regulars with Fred VanVleet as their PG, Jalen Green - SG, Dillon Brooks - SF, Amen Thompson - PF, and Alperen Sengun at C.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Keep an eye out for Alperen Sengun as he is listed with an o/u of -108/-122 on points and rebounds. Seasoned campaigner Fred VanVleet is -112/-118 on points and assists. For the Lakers, LeBron James is the key man with an o/u of 108/-122 on points and dimes. Luka Doncic is -112/-118 on points and rebounds.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction

While the Houston Rockets are favorites to win on paper, the LA Lakers have been impressive with their approach to the game. What they have in their favor is a healthy 'Big 3,' and that is enough firepower to take on the Rockets. Take a payback win by the Lakers in a close contest on Monday.

