Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - 6th August 2020

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers

Date & Time - August 6th, 9 PM ET (August 7th, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers are both coming off demoralizing losses to lower-seeded teams. While the Houston Rockets made it a close game for most of the duration of their encounter against the Blazers, the LA Lakers were blown out by the Thunder. The way LeBron and AD were played off the court does not augur well for their NBA championship aspirations.

Lakers had no answer for Chris Paul 😳 pic.twitter.com/HLENSniCBH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2020

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have played some really good defense down the stretches of all 3 games they've played so far. But the Pocket Rockets are getting mercilessly outrebounded, losing the battle of the boards by over 20 in both of their last 2 games.

It's only their ability to force turnovers and generate open looks on offense has been keeping them in games. The likes of Robert Covington, PJ Tucker and Danuel House have to be more consistent in knocking down the open looks they get.

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets - Key Player

James Harden will be looking to feast on the LA Lakers' weakened guard rotation. The 2017-18 MVP for the Houston Rockets has been the best isolation player in the NBA for at least 3 seasons now, and there is little anyone can do when he gets that between-the-legs dribble going at the 3-point line.

Expect James Harden to power the Houston Rockets with a characteristic 30-point outing or more.

Fun fact



James Harden is the ONLY player in NBA History to have 2,800 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in a season pic.twitter.com/XDiOjaclsQ — 𝘼𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 🚀 (@arxanii) August 4, 2020

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, PJ Tucker, Robert Covington

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers may have sealed the #1 seed, but they are playing subpar for a team with championship aspirations. Their role players have not been shooting well, and neither have their MVP candidates LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This game is an opportunity for the entire roster to get its offense going from inside the paint at first. Matching the Houston Rockets shot for shot from 3-point range is going to be tough for a roster that isn't in great shooting form, but LeBron will always find cutters reliably.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

LA Lakers - Key Player

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Usually, one game or two without an offensive explosion from LeBron James is nothing to think about. But the 4-time MVP has had 4 games without any kind of jump shooting rhythm going, and that has to be worrying for the LA Lakers.

The King will have to get his mojo back, and this is an opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the league. It's time we saw a step-back 3-pointer from him swish the net.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers - Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets have only been involved in close encounters since the NBA has restarted, and this looks set to be another of those games. The LA Lakers will be another of those teams with a heavy advantage on the interior, but the Rockets will get off about 20 more 3-pointers than their opponents.

This is likely to be a high-variance game, but Westbrook and Harden look to be in better form than AD and LeBron. Betting on the Houston duo makes more sense. This will be a high-scoring game as well, with over 230 points likely to be scored.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can find this game on national TV network TNT, while local viewers in LA and Texas will find this broadcast on local Sportsnet channels. Indian viewers will be fortunately accomodated on the Sony Six telecast, or can stream it on NBA League Pass if they so wish.

