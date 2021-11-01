Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will look to avoid a fifth straight loss in the 2021-22 NBA when they take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Tuesday.

In their first meeting against the Lakers this season, the Rockets did a decent job of limiting LeBron James. But big performances from Russel Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony downed the Rockets.

Both teams were poor from the three-point zone, with LeBron James continuing his underwhelming form from distance. He has now converted just one of his last 16 three-point attempts.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are in the middle of a rebuild, and have many potential stars in their ranks. Both Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have not been in the best of form. But they will look to help the team avoid a second consecutive loss against the LA Lakers.

Houston Rockets Preview

John Wall was expected to be the leader in an otherwise young lineup. But Jae'Sean Tate has enjoyed a decent start to the season at both ends of the court. Christian Wood, meanwhile, has looked the only player looking capable of averaging 20 points per game for the Rockets this season.

Wall has taken on a mentorship role, and is expected to be moved on in the offseason, while Jalen Green has looked decent in spurts so far. The Rockets have a young talented guard pairing, around whom they'll look to build the team.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has been the Houston Rockets' best player this season

Christian Wood has been consistently prolific so far in the 2021-22 NBA campaign thus far. A center by preference, Wood has started alongside Tate in six games this season, averaging almost 20 points and 11.5 rebounds per outing.

Wood has dramatically improved his three-point shooting this season. He is currently going at over 40%, with 5.3 attempts per game. He has been the only All-Star-calibre player for the Rockets this season, and will hope to see his young teammates develop alongside him.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Daniel Theis.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are off to a 4-3 start this season, and have won their last two games.

LeBron James has looked some way form his best, while Carmelo Anthony is emerging as an early contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. In his last two games, Anthony has produced 47 points off the bench. He is currently going at 16.7 points per outing.

Westbrook has been producing characteristic numbers as well, while Anthony Davis has looked the LA Lakers' best player so far this season. Overall, the Lakers will now look for a more sustained run after a stuttering start to their campaign.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James in action for the LA Lakers

James has struggled in two areas so far despite producing 23.8 points and 6.4 assists per game thus far this campaign.

He has struggled with his three-point shooting, and has also seen a reduction in fouls called on him due to the NBA's new rules. That has affected other players as well, most notably the Brooklyn Nets' James Harden.

Nevertheless, King James has many stars in the squad who can be expected to come good when the team needs them to. James himself is expected to produce some big performances soon.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Rockets vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are the clear favorites to win this game. That's because the Houston Rockets have a young roster, and are in rebuilding mode.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are one of the favorites for the championship this season. The 17-time champions have many big-name players, who will be raring to make it a hat-trick of victories for their team.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Lakers game?

The matchup between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav