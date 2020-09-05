Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 6th, 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 6th, 8:30 PM ET (Monday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

With a stunning 112-97 victory in Game 1, the Houston Rockets have taken the lead against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Rockets were lethal on both ends of the floor with their 'small ball' lineup against the Lakers, who were unable to make their shots tonight.

Houston Rockets Preview

With their win in Game 1, the Houston Rockets have shown the NBA once again why their 'small ball' offense is one to be feared. James Harden put on a show with 36 points, while Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon kept the scoring high in the Rockets' victory on Friday.

Have yourself a night, Beard!



🏀 36pts

🏀 12-20 FG

Game 1 W — Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets managed to hold off LeBron James and Anthony Davis with their gritty defense, and used their speed and size to their advantage on the offensive end of the floor. They will look forward to taking an early 2-0 lead in this series on Sunday.

Key player - James Harden

James Harden was on fire for the Houston Rockets

James Harden has roared back into form with a 36-point game on 60% shooting from the field. He also had 5 assists and 3 steals in the game. Harden will be the key player for the Rockets moving forward and will hope that he can find his three-point shooting rhythm as the series progresses.

Watch out for some three-pointers from Harden raining down on the LA Lakers in Game 2.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers had problems in Game 1, and the six days of rest perhaps resulted in some rust as they seemed out of place on the court on Friday. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were not able to get to the paint with ease against the Houston Rockets' defense.

LeBron James: Incredible across all 94 feet.



— Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers will have to get back to the film room as they look for ways to use their size advantage against the Houston Rockets in the coming games of the series. They will have to find a way to put up three-pointers consistently to keep up with the Houston Rockets' offense.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James needs to step up for the LA Lakers

LeBron James had a quiet Game 1 with just 20 points. He had four turnovers in the game and also went scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets buried the LA Lakers. LeBron James will have to be more aggressive on the offensive end to keep up with the Rockets' scoring.

Look out for LeBron James taking over the scoring initiative in Game 2.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Rockets vs Lakers Prediction

We expect the LA Lakers to take Game 2 of this series with LeBron James leading the way. Much of this game will depend on how well the LA Lakers make adjustments to the Houston Rockets' defense. Anthony Davis must find a way to dominate the interior against the smaller Rockets defenders.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook will have to play hard in Game 2 if the Houston Rockets are to take over this series with a 2-0 lead.

Where to watch Rockets vs Lakers?

National coverage of the game will be available on ABC. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

