Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 31 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets and LA Lakers will clash on Monday in a critical matchup regarding the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are the second seed with a 49-26 record, 2.5 games ahead of the fourth-seeded 45-29 Lakers. Houston also holds the tie-breaker after beating LA 119-115 in their previous matchup on Jan. 5.

Entering Monday's game, the Rockets have better momentum behind a 12-1 run, including a mammoth 148-109 win in Sunday's contest against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a 134-127 win over the Grizzlies but had won only four of their previous 12 games.

The Lakers will have a slight advantage in this game because of homecourt and extra rest against a Rockets team on the road and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers have dominated at home, winning 11 of their last 13 at the Crypto.com Arena. The oddsmakers favor LA with a -4.5-point spread and -185 money line.

The Rockets haven't faced a contender status counterpart amid this 12-1 stretch, so it will be interesting to see where they stand against a competitive opponent. Meanwhile, the Lakers have seemingly struggled against long and athletic teams like Houston, so it's an intriguing test for their new offense led by Luka Doncic.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 31

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have no injuries ahead of this matchup.

LA Lakers injury report

LeBron James is probable, citing a left groin strain, while Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) is the only player out for the Lakers.

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 31

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Rockets will start Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green in the backcourt, with Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks as the forwards and Alperen Sengun as the center.

Point guard Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams Shooting guard Jalen Green Cam Whitmore Small forward Amen Thompson Tari Eason Jae'Sean Tate Power forward Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Center Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt.

Point guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James Shooting guard Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Shake Milton Small forward Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Jordan Goodwin Power forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris Center Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len

