Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 19th December 2019

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Thursday, 19 December 2019, 10:30 pm E.T.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Last game results

Houston Rockets (18-9): 109-107 win against the San Antonio Spurs (16 December 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers (21-8): 120-99 win against the Phoenix Suns (17 December 2019)

Houston Rockets preview

The Houston Rockets have one of the best duos in the NBA in the form of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. They are capable of beating any team on any given day, and are among the favorites to win the title this season.

They currently have a 18-9 record and are the 5th ranked team in the Western Conference. The Rockets got a great comeback win at home against the San Antonio Spurs in their last encounter.

Key player - James Harden

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden is one of the leading contenders for the NBA MVP award this season. He is also making a very solid case to be the best player in the NBA.

Harden is quite easily the best offensive player of this generation. He is averaging an insane 39 points per game.

He also has a tremendously high true shooting percentage, because of the huge number of free throws that he makes every game.

Rockets predicted lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Daniel House Jr., PJ Tucker, Clint Capela

Los Angeles Clippers preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have one of the best defenses in the NBA. They have two of the very best wing defenders in the NBA in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and also a great perimeter defender in Patrick Beverley.

Because of the whole package they bring to the table, the Clippers are considered the favorites for the title. They have also started the season on a very high note, and are the second best team in the West behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard won the NBA finals MVP with the Raptors last season. He has again looked in ominous form, and is easily one of the best players in the NBA right now.

Leonard is averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has missed some games due to load management, but the primary focus for both Leonard and the Clippers is to have him totally healthy for the playoffs.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Moe Harkless, Ivica Zubac

Rockets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Rockets vs the Clippers promises to be an intriguing encounter. There are too many superstars playing for the two teams, and the quality of the match should be excellent.

The Clippers won the first match of the season between the two teams at the Staples Center. I predict the Rockets to get a close win this time.

Where to watch Rockets vs Clippers?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, FOX Sports West, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.