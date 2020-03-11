Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th March 2020

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Last game results

Houston Rockets (40-24):117-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (Tuesday, March 10, 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers (49-14): 102-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (Tuesday, March 10, 2020)

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have slipped to sixth overall in the NBA's Western Conference. A recent four-game losing streak did not help their place in the standings but a victory, Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, got them back on the right track.

In a 117-111 victory over the Timberwolves, the Rockets shot 51.3 percent for the game and 39.5 percent from the three-point arc. James Harden was dominant, shooting 11/19 for the game with 37 points -15 points off of threes. Point guard, Russell Westbrook also contributed 27 points.

Key Player: James Harden

James Harden was averaging over 38 points a game earlier this season and was threatening to average 40 or more for a while. Harden had been struggling lately with his shooting 26/80 over the Rockets' last four games-all loses until Tuesday night.

Against the Timberwolves, on Tuesday night, Harden rediscovered his shooting touch when he connected on five threes for 15 of his 37 points.

Rockets predicted lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Robert Covington

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

While the Houston Rockets have struggled lately, the Los Angeles Lakers have been dominant with a commanding lead in the West. While the Lakers did lose Tuesday night to the Brooklyn Nets, they beat both the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks this past weekend. The Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 23-8 when playing at home.

However, Tuesday night, the Lakers dropped a close 104-102 contest against the Nets. Anthony Davis tied the score with a three-pointer with just 42.6 seconds left. But, the Lakers lost the game when Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winning shot with a foul-line jumper. Lebron James missed a layup attempt with 10 seconds left and Anthony Davis missed a three before the final buzzer.

LeBron James had a double-double in the loss with 29 points and 12 rebounds while Anthony Davis scored 26 points.

Key Player: LeBron James

LeBron James has a strong case to challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league MVP award in 2020. Friday night, James scored 37 points on 12/21 shooting, dished out eight assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Sunday against the Clippers he scored 28 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 9 assists. Tuesday, James produced a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

James, at age 35, is averaging a double-double with 25.7 points and 10.6 assists per game this season while leading the Lakers back to the NBA playoffs.

Lakers predicted lineup

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, LeBron James

Rockets vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets extreme small ball style has suffered four losses in their last five games. They did get back in the win column Tuesday night against Minnesota but are just 18-14 playing on the road.

James Harden must play as he did against Minnesota if the Rockets are to beat the Lakers. He was 11/19 against the Timberwolves but just 26/80 shooting the previous four games.

The Lakers are dominant when playing at home with a 23-8 record at the Staples Center. They have also beaten two top five teams in the NBA this past weekend and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

In their last three games, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have combined for 180 points.

Houston have a tough task in trying to contain the athleticism and size of the Lakers, not to mention the Lakers have been playing great basketball lately. The Lakers should win this game Thursday night.

Where to watch Rockets vs Lakers?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on TNTand AT&T Sports Net South West.