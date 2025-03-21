Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Houston is second in the West with a 45-25 record while Miami is 10th in the East with a 29-40 record.

The two teams have played each other 75 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 42-33 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Dec. 29 when Miami won 104-100 behind Tyler Herro’s 27 points and nine assists. Houston was led by Dillon Brooks’ 22 points.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 21, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (-220) vs. Heat (+180)

Spread: Rockets (-5.5) vs. Heat (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o214) vs. Heat -110 (u214)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat preview

The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and have won eight games on the trot which have propelled them back to the second spot in the Western standings after falling to fifth just a couple of weeks back.

Houston is coming off a 116-108 win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Jalen Green led the team with 26 points while Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. All Houston starters scored in double digits.

The Heat are on the opposite spectrum as they have lost nine straight games and are in free fall. While they are 5.5 games ahead of being challenged for the final play-in spot, losing that many games is not a good sign heading into the postseason.

Miami last played on Wednesday and lost 116-113 to the Detroit Pistons after Cade Cunningham dropped a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo’s near triple-double of 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Tyler Herro had 29 points.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 21.5. He has crossed that mark in five straight games and should be able to do so on Friday as well. Bet on the over.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5. The oddsmakers predict him to stay just under. However, we feel like this is a good spot to take a risk and bet on the over as his season average stands at 23.6 points per game.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a win on the road. Houston has been the far better team in terms of recent form and overall play this season. We expect the road team to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes over 214 points.

