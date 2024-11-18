Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 18 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of eight games scheduled for NBA Monday. The Rockets are looking to extend their five-game winning streak. The Bucks, on the other hand, are trying to get back into the win column after a tough defeat in their previous contest.

Houston is playing the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a big win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. They have won five in a row and are currently sitting third in the Western Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

Meanwhile, the Bucks still can't find their footing and consistency to get out of the hole they are in to start the season. They are 4-9 and are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They remain without an identity, although Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber campaign.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury reports

Rockets

The Houston Rockets have two players on their injury report and are both listed as out. Steven Adams did not suit up against the Chicago Bulls due to injury management but could be ready to play on Monday. Adams missed almost two full years recovering from a knee injury.

N'Faly Dante won't play despite not being injured. The Malian big man was sent to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League to get some minutes. He's signed to a two-way contract, so he'll spend time on both the NBA and the G League.

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have four players on their injury report, but only two players are listed as out. Khris Middleton remains on the sidelines after undergoing double ankle surgery in the offseason. Ryan Rollins has a left shoulder injury with no timetable for recovery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both probable for tonight's game, which means they are likely suiting up. Antetokounmpo is dealing with tendinopathy in his right knee, while Lillard is waiting to be cleared by the NBA's concussion protocol.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jabari Smith Jr. | C - Alperen Sengun

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. Alperen Sengun Reed Sheppard Cam Whitmore Amen Thompson Tari Eason Steven Adams Aaron Holiday Nate Williams Jae'Sean Tate Jeff Green Jock Landale Jack McVeigh N'Faly Dante

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Andre Jackson Jr. | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Gary Trent Jr. Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Delon Wright Pat Connaughton Taurean Prince MarJon Beauchamp Bobby Portis Ryan Rollins AJ Green MarJon Beauchamp Tyler Smith Liam Robbins Andre Jackson Jr. Stanley Umude Chris Livingston

Note: Players in bold are out with an injury.

How to watch the Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Rockets-Bucks game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. EST tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be televised on NBA TV and locally on the Space City Home Network in Houston and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin.

Fans can also live stream the contest on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

