Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction & betting tips | December 17, 2023

The Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks is a solid matchup on Sunday night. The game tips off from the Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. local. It figures to be a tough game between two teams currently in playoff contention.

The Bucks are 18-7 and winners of their last three. The Rockets are 13-9 and on a five-game winning streak.

Milwaukee has been a formidable team at home with a 13-2 record. Houston has been poor on the road, going 2-8.

The Bucks are favored by -7.5. The total is set at 229.5. The Bucks are -285 on the moneyline, with Houston +230 on the flip.

There are plenty of betting ways to approach this one. The spread is a bit large for an NBA regular season game, especially since the Rockets are on fire. However, you must be brave enough to trust Houston on the road, but the spread is too big here. Lay with the favorite at your own risk.

The Bucks on the moneyline may be a safer wager. You can staple it to a moneyline parlay with other NBA night games on Sunday.

You can take action on the game without taking straight bets. There are plenty of props in this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the centerpiece of the Bucks offense. He could be a solid bet to score the first field goal of the game for a small bet. He is listed at +320, which is solid odds.

However, his total is a little inflated. His under/over is at 32.5 points. An under could be a wise move, as he scored just 22 in his last outing.

Alperen Sengun’s point total is set at 17.5 which is below his season average of 19.7 ppg. He is the Rockets leading scorer and could have a solid night against the struggling defense of the Bucks. His over could be a solid prop bet in this one.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Prediction

The Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks figures to be a solid contest. The Rockets are rolling on a five-game win streak.

However, they have been brutal on the road and need to get over their road woes to stay in this one with a Milwaukee team on the ascent. Houston will need a big night from their 3-point shooters and Sengun inside.

Sengun could have a solid outing, as the Bucks defense has struggled this season. They are 21st in the NBA in defensive rating.

The guards for Houston could also feast. Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and the Bucks backcourt have struggled to stay in front of anyone. That could mean a lot of easy layups and breaks to the rim for players like Jalen Green.

This is the first Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup this season. The Bucks should pull out a close win that is lacking on the defensive end.

Milwaukee Bucks 121 - Houston Rockets 117