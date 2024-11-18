Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 18, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of the eight games scheduled for Monday. Houston is off to a great start and is third in the West with a 10-4 record, having won five games on the trot. Milwaukee, meanwhile, is in a tough spot after starting the season 4-9 and is 12th in the East.

The two teams have faced each other 137 times in the regular season. They played twice last season and split the series. Their most recent game was on Jan. 6. The Rockets won 112-108 behind Alperen Sengun’s 21 points and 11 rebounds. Milwaukee got a 48-point outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a loss.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 18, at Fiserv Forum. The contest will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (+145) vs. Bucks (-170)

Spread: Rockets (+4) vs. Bucks (-4)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o220.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

After narrowly missing out on the play-in tournament last season, the Rockets have taken the next step in 2024-25. They have one of the youngest cores in the league and are moving in the right direction. They are coming off a blowout 143-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

It was a team effort in the truest sense, as seven players scored in double digits. Alperen Sengun stood out with a triple-double of 20 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks have struggled to start the season and now face the serious reality of possibly missing out on the playoffs if such a poor run of form continues. While some concerns are self-made, Milwaukee has also been subjected to some poor decisions by referees. In the last game on Saturday, a wrong call sent LaMelo Ball to the charity stripe and resulted in a 115-114 loss for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are also dealing with Damian Lillard’s absence as he recovers from a concussion. A shorthanded Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double of 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 18.5, which is slightly above his season average of 17.5 points. However, Houston is the favorite in this game, so expect Sengun to lead the team in scoring. Bet on the over here.

While his team has struggled, Antetokounmpo has been his usual self with averages of 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks. His point total for the game is set at 29.5. Expect the Greek Freak to have another solid outing and score over 29.5 points.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

This should be a close game, with the Rockets proving the oddsmakers right by getting a close win. Milwaukee’s problems are too deep to be overcome against the in-form Houston Rockets. Bet on Houston to cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring matchup where the team total should exceed 220.5 points.

