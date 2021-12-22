Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will go head-to-head against the Milwaukee Bucks as the two sides meet at Fiserv Forum on December 22nd.

The Houston Rockets will head into this game on the back of a 118-133 loss against the Chicago Bulls. The defeat sees them at 10-21 on the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't played a game since December 18th. However, their last game saw them suffer a 90-119 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, extending their losing streak to two games.

Milwaukee walked away with a win in the previous matchup between the teams. With a 124-113 win, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to recreate this success to end their losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 23rd, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Houston Rockets Preview

New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been an extremely inconsistent side this season. However, they are anything but boring. A young side with a "never say die" attitude, the Rockets have amassed some impressive talent for the future.

Although they will be missing some key pieces in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in this game, the frontcourt of Jae'Sean Tate, Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun has been a sight to see.

While also factoring in the emergence of Garrison Mathews from the G-League, the Houston Rockets have made some great additions to their roster.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Deserved. 💪 Report: Rockets will convert Garrison Mathews to a 4-Year deal worth more than $8 Million, via @espn_macmahon Deserved. 💪 Report: Rockets will convert Garrison Mathews to a 4-Year deal worth more than $8 Million, via @espn_macmahon Deserved. 💪 https://t.co/DhjhbjidtJ

The Houston Rockets have managed to climb the Western Conference ladder and currently find themselves in the 14th spot as opposed to being the worst team at the the start of the season. Although the loss against Chicago was a bad one, they will look to bounce back against the defending champions.

Key Player - Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun in action for the Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun will be the Houston Rockets' key player in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. While factoring in the questionable status of Christian Wood due to a knee injury, Sengun will emerge as the Rockets big-man option off the bench.

Should Wood be out for the game, Daniel Theis will enter the starting rotation. However, Alperen Sengun's role off the bench will provide a turning point for the Houston Rockets.

Facing off against a depleted roster for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Rockets' advantage lies in their frontcourt depth. With Sengun's extensive skillset and developing confidence, his ability to facilitate the offense out of the low post makes him a serious threat against any second unit.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets Y'all gotta see these angles of Al P's dime. 🔥 Y'all gotta see these angles of Al P's dime. 🔥 https://t.co/aHLWWhWkRM

Although Sengun played limited minutes in the Houston Rockets' game against the Chicago Bulls, he may receive a bigger role in this game in the absence of Christian Wood.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Gordon | G - Garrison Mathews | F - Armoni Brooks | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Daniel Theis

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo will join many other players on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference leaderboard. However, this 19-13 record may not hold up as long as the team expected.

Coming off a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous game, the Milwaukee Bucks featured an extremely depleted lineup for the game. With the majority of their main rotation out due to injury or medical protocol, the Bucks will continue to be shorthanded as they face the Houston Rockets.

Considering the current situation of the Bucks, the future looks bleak. With the majority of their big three out for the foreseeable future, the overall lineup of the side is decimated.

However, things might look up for the Milwaukee Bucks as Khris Middleton is taken off their injury report for the game.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm The rest of the injury report is largely clean for the Bucks.



Brook Lopez is still OUT (back surgery), but no one else is on the injury report.



That means Khris Middleton, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo should all be good. The rest of the injury report is largely clean for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is still OUT (back surgery), but no one else is on the injury report.That means Khris Middleton, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo should all be good.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton drives to the rim

The Milwaukee Bucks will breathe a sigh of relief as Khris Middleton is taken off the Bucks' injury report for this game. With at least one main rotation player returning to the lineup, the side has some chance at being competitive again.

Middleton is one of the most efficient midrange scorers in the league. With a variety of mid-post moves in his bag, Khris Middleton is also part of the All-Star pairing of the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA @NBA



24 points

8 boards

4 assists

4 threes Khris Middleton was locked in during the @Bucks win at MSG.24 points8 boards4 assists4 threes Khris Middleton was locked in during the @Bucks win at MSG.24 points8 boards4 assists4 threes https://t.co/pIYjlJ53iG

With Middleton returning to the rotation, the Bucks will look to move him into the starting small forward rotation to replace Jordan Nwora. Although Nwora played well against the Cavaliers, having Khris Middleton on the floor is a definite upgrade for the side.

Considering the depleted nature of the Bucks' roster, Middleton will be asked to carry a heavy load on the scoring front. Although the side should look to take it easy on the star as he comes off a knee injury, the desperate situation of the Milwaukee Bucks limits their options significantly.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Grant Hill | G - Pat Connaughton | F - Khris Middleton | F - Sandro Mamukelashvili | C - Demarcus Cousins

Rockets vs Bucks Match Predictions

The Houston Rockets should emerge as the winners in this game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With both teams coming off losses, the Houston Rockets' overall roster strength does give them an upper hand against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the Bucks' impressive home record does factor in as an advantage, expecting heroics from Middleton in an unsupported situation may be asking for too much as he recuperates from injury.

Where to watch Rockets vs Bucks game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ.

Edited by Parimal