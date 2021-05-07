Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a riveting NBA tie at the Fiserv Forum on Friday.
Both teams met earlier in the season, with the fixture ending in favor of the Rockets.
Although the Houston Rockets are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference table, they have shown that they can take on big teams.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have already secured their playoff berth, but finishing the regular season on a high note will build the team's confidence ahead of the postseason.
Match Details
Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2020-21 NBA Season.
Date & Time - Friday, May 7th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday 8th; 5:30 AM IST).
Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Houston Rockets Preview
The Houston Rockets have battled with injuries for the better part of the season. Only eight players were available in their last match against the Philadelphia 76ers. As these injury problems persist, the Rockets will find it increasingly difficult to win games.
Kevin Porter Jr. was instrumental in helping the Houston Rockets get the better of the Milwaukee Bucks in their last meeting. The youngster recorded 50 points and 11 assists in the 143-136 win.
Sadly, the 21-year-old is out with an ankle injury that he picked up in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Key Player - Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Olynyk is having the best season of his career with the Houston Rockets. His game has improved tremendously, resulting in career-highs across all parameters.
In his last outing against the 76ers, he registered 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists while playing as a center.
Olynyk's season tally stands at 18.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, with a field goal percentage of .574.
Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup
Point Guard - Avery Bradley l Shooting Guard - DaQuan Jeffries l Small Forward - Anthony Lamb l Power Forward - Kenyon Martins Jr | Center - Kelly Olynyk
Milwaukee Bucks Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks have had another impressive run in the regular season, clinching playoff qualification with six games left in the season. As things stand, the Bucks are three games behind the current number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Milwaukee Bucks are on a 7-3 run in 10 league games. More impressively, they have won their last five home games, two of which were against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Even without Khris Middleton, the Bucks bested the in-form Washington Wizards in their last matchup, 135-134.
Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury and posted an average of 36 points in his last three games.
In the absence of Khris Middleton, fans will likely see more of Giannis' impressive performances.
Considering how the Houston Rockets will set up, Giannis will have more leeway to attack the rim, where he is most dangerous.
Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup
Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez
Rockets vs Bucks Prediction
With a depleted roster, the Houston Rockets do not stand a chance against the in-form Milwaukee Bucks.
Kevin Porter, who was responsible for the Houston Rockets' win the last time the two teams met, will also be unavailable.
With the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the unavailability of Kevin Porter, the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to secure the win by a comfortable margin.
Where to watch the Rockets vs Bucks game
Fans can watch the Rockets vs Bucks game locally at Bally Sports Wisconsin. They can also live-stream the event on the NBA League Pass.