Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. These are two of the best teams in the Western Conference, with Houston outperforming Minnesota so far. The Rockets are third in the standings with a 32-18 record, while the T-Wolves are seventh with a 28-23 record.

Houston has been prolific for most of the season but is going through a lean patch, losing four straight games. It most recently played the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and suffered a 99-97 loss despite leading by six points with around 10 seconds left. The Rockets were led by Alperen Sengun’s 24 points and 20 rebounds.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is coming off of a blowout 127-108 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards was at his best, dropping 49 points on 13-of-28 shooting, including 6-of-14 from the 3-point line and 17-of-18 from the charity stripe. It was Minnesota’s sixth win in its past 10 games.

The two teams have played each other 138 times in the regular season, with Houston holding a significant 84-54 lead. Their 2024-25 season series is tied 1-1 before their third and penultimate matchup on Thursday. The last time they met on Dec. 27, Minnesota eked out a narrow 113-112 win.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves' winning charge with 27 points, while Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 38 points and 12 rebounds, albeit in a losing cause.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Rockets injury report for Feb. 6

The Rockets are down with injuries to key players. Fred VanVleet (right ankle sprain) and Jabari Smith Jr. (fractured left hand) are out. Steven Adams (ankle) and Tari Eason (lower leg injury) are day-to-day, while Jaden Springer might be still a few games away from making his Houston debut after being traded from the Boston Celtics.

Timberwolves injury report for Feb. 6

The T-Wolves will be without their two key summer acquisitions, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Randle is out with a groin injury, while DiVincenzo is recovering from a turf toe injury.

Here’s a look at the Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 6:

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth chart

Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Aaron Holiday Amen Thompson Reed Sheppard SG Jalen Green Cam Whitmore Dillon Brooks SF Amen Thompson Jae'Sean Tate Cam Whitmore PF Dillon Brooks Tari Eason (DD) Jae'Sean Tate C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams (DD) Jock Landale

*DD indicates day-to-day

Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Nickeil Alexander-Walker PF Naz Reid Joe Ingles Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Graza

Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis. Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - North and Space City Home Network. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

