Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 6, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of six games scheduled for Thursday. Houston is third in the West with a 32-18 record, while Minnesota is seventh with a 28-23 record.

The two teams have played each other 138 times in the regular season, with Houston holding a 84-54 lead. This will be their third game this season, with the series tied 1-1 after two games.

They last met on Dec. 27, when the T-Wolves got a narrow 113-112 win behind Julius Randle’s 27 points. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 38 points and 12 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Rockets (-125) vs. Timberwolves (+105)

Spread: Rockets (-1.5) vs. Timberwolves (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o214) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u214)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Rockets and Timberwolves squads remain the same as they started the season with only hours left before the trade deadline ends. They are two of the best teams in the West, with Houston outperforming Minnesota so far this season.

Houston, however, is on a four-game losing streak and has split its past 10 games. Most recently, it suffered a 99-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 24 points and 20 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks had 16 points.

Minnesota is expected to have tired legs as it will play the second leg of a back-to-back after hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The T-Wolves got a lopsided 127-108 win behind Anthony Edwards’ 49 points and nine rebounds. Naz Reid (22 points and 10 rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (10 points and 15 rebounds) had double-doubles.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 18.5, which is under his season average of 19.2 points. He should be able to score more than 18.5 points on Thursday.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 29.5. While he is coming off a great game, the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over on Thursday. We predict the same.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Rockets to break out of their losing streak and get a win on the road. While Edwards has been prolific, the T-Wolves are down without two of their best players in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Houston should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 214 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.