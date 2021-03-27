Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Match Preview - March 27th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Saturday in the second game of their mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA.

In the first meeting between the two teams on Friday, the Houston Rockets fell to a 101-107 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Houston Rockets were in a comfortable position at the start of the second half. But they squandered their 19-point lead as the Minnesota Timberwolves late surge saw them snap their three-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 28th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets' struggles have continue this season despite the return of key players from injury.

They managed to end their 21-game losing streak recently but have lost two straight outings after that. They had a chance to return to winning ways against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, failing to score a single point in the last seven and a half minutes of the match.

However, they have a chance of redeeming themselves against the same team on Saturday. The Houston Rockets will look to make a bright start and not lose their intensity till the end.

Stars Christian Wood and John Wall looked in great touch against the Minnesota Timberwolves; Wood scored 24 points, while Wall added 14 points and provided 15 assists.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood

Christian Wood's rise has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal campaign for the Houston Rockets. He is averaging 21.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Despite missing almost a month and a half of action, he has looked in fine touch since his return.

Wood will once again hold the key for the Houston Rockets' chances of winning this game. But he could have a tough task against Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the Minnesota Timberwolves' late charge in the last game.

If Wood manages to keep Towns quiet, the Houston Rockets will fancy their chances of taking this matchup.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall; Shooting Guard - Ben McLemore; Small Forward - Sterling Brown; Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate; Center - Christian Wood.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also struggling, much like the Houston Rockets, this campaign.

Despite having a comparatively healthy roster at their disposal, they almost lost against the Houston Rockets on Friday before going 22-0 in the fourth quarter to complete a dramatic turnaround.

The Timberwolves had 103 attempts from the field but converted just 39 while managing only 26% of their shots from the three-point line.

However, they were much better with their ball-handling (nine turnovers compared to the Houston Rockets' 19) and also dominated the paint, outscoring their opponents 54-32.

They will hope to dominate from the get-go this time, as the Houston Rockets may not suffer another spectacular implosion.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is having a rookie season to remember, as he leads all contenders to win the Rookie of the Year Award. Despite his power-packed performances this campaign, he had an off-night against the Houston Rockets and would look to produce a big outing.

Meanwhile, with the kind of form KAT is in, it will be key for Edwards to complement him well and help the Minnesota Timberwolves complete the double against the Houston Rockets.

Edwards will also be tasked with guarding the likes of John Wall and Ben Mclemore, who looked in fine touch in his last outing. If he produces another good defensive outing, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio; Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards; Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rockets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

This matchup seems like an evenly-matched contest, and the outcome could heavily depend on which side performs better on the day.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hold a slight edge owing to their win on Friday and go into this game as the marginal favorites.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Timberwolves game?

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on Fox Sports North and AT&T Sportsnet-Southwest. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.