Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Saturday. As far as the standings are concerned, these two teams have been the polar opposites of each other.
On the one hand, the Rockets have lost all four of their Summer League outings thus far. Houston, in fact, is one of three NBA teams that have remained winless in the 2025 Summer League to date (the other two ball clubs being the New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic, both of whom stand at 0-5).
On the other hand, the Timberwolves is one of six squads that continue to boast an unblemished record. Scoring 92.5 points per game and averaging a differential of +9.5, Minnesota is riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak.
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds
The game between the Rockets and the Timberwolves is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. (2:30 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Odds: Rockets (+3.5) vs Timberwolves (-3.5)
Editor's note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview
On Thursday, the Rockets were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers 102-83. Great Osbor had 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals while Kennedy Chandler and Kevon Harris contributed 14 points apiece.
On Wednesday, the Timberwolves prevailed over the Phoenix Suns 89-85 for their fourth straight win. Rob Dillingham had an all-around game with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Meanwhile, Leonard Miller turned in a double-double with 22 points and 11 boards.
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction
The Timberwolves are expected to prevail over the Rockets in this Summer League matchup. Thanks to the four consecutive victories that they have pulled off, Minnesota is entering Saturday's game with plenty of momentum. Meanwhile, the Rockets are in a serious uphill climb as they seek to gain their first victory by turning back one of this summer's powerhouse teams.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.