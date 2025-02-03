Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. These are two of the best teams in the league and their records reflect that. Houston is third in the West with a 32-16 record, while New York is third in the East with a 32-17 record.

The two teams have played each other 154 times in the regular season, with New York holding a narrow 78-76 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 4, when the Rockets won 109-97 behind Alperen Sengun’s 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Brunson led New York with 29 points.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 3, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on MSG and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (+180) vs. Knicks (-220)

Spread: Rockets (+5) vs. Knicks (-5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o224.5) vs. Knicks -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks preview

The Rockets have won six of their past 10 games but are coming off of two straight losses. They suffered an upset 110-98 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Jalen Green led the team with 29 points.

The loss could be attributed to Alperen Sengun’s absence as he battles a calf injury. He is listed as questionable for Monday’s game as well. If he doesn’t play, Steven Adams will continue to see extended minutes.

The Knicks are coming off of a 128-112 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak for New York. Josh Hart had a triple-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. LA was able to restrict Karl-Anthony Towns to just 11 points.

New York has won seven of its past 10 games and boasts a commendable 17-9 record at home this season.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 24.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we, as he averages 21.5 points across 48 games this season.

KAT’s points total is set at 23.5. After two consecutive off games, where he combined for just 25 points, bet on the big man to have a bounceback game and score more than 23.5 points.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win at home. With Sengun’s questionable status, things should only get easy for New York. The home team should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 224.5 points.

