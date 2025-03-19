Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Houston is second in the West with a 44-25 record, while Orlando is eighth in the East with a 32-27 record.

The two teams have played each other 72 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 40-32 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on March 10, when Houston won 97-84 behind Jabari Smith Jr.’s 20 points. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 25 points.

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 19, at Kia Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (-150) vs. Magic (+125)

Spread: Rockets (-2.5) vs. Magic (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o211) vs. Magic -110 (u211)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic preview

The Rockets are on a seven-game win streak that saw them reclaim the second spot in the West after dropping as low as fifth before the win streak began. They are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets with the same record.

Houston is coming off of a 144-137 OT win against the extremely short handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Jalen Green led the team with 30 points and 13 assists. Jabari Smith Jr. had 30 points off the bench as well.

The Magic started the season strong but injuries derailed their season. Even after the return of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the team struggled to get wins and is now likely confirmed to make the postseason as a play-in team. The Magic have won just three of their past 10 games.

Orlando last played on Sunday and ended the Cavaliers’ 16-game win streak with a 108-103 win. It is games like this that show Orlando’s true potential and what it could do with all players healthy. Banchero led the team with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Wagner added 22 points.

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 22.5, a mark he has crossed in the past four games. The last time he failed to cross that mark was when he played the Magic. It could be another tough night for Green on Wednesday. Bet on the under.

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 25.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. Bet on the over.

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a narrow win on the road. We, however, expect the home team to get a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 211 points.

