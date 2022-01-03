Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will end a three-game road trip to head home and face the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center on January 3rd.

The Houston Rockets will head into this game on the back of a 124-111 loss against the Denver Nuggets. With their seventh loss in a row, the Rockets find themselves at 10-27 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home, coming off a 110-102 win against the Brooklyn Nets. With three consecutive wins on the road, the Sixers also see their record improve to 19-16 on the season.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Houston Rockets will see the absence of Armoni Brooks from the game due to health and safety protocols. He is joined by DeJon Jarreu for the same reason.

The side will also see Alperen Sengun out of the rotation. Sengun suffered a right ankle sprain and may be out for a longer duration. The status of Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with a thigh injury. Their availability will be a game time decision.

The Houston Rockets will also continue to keep John Wall out of the active rotation as the player and organization await the terms of a trade or buyout.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Armoni Brooks Out Health and Safety DeJon Jarreu Out Health and Safety Alperen Sengun Out Ankle John Wall Out Personal Eric Gordon Questionable Hamstring Kevin Porter Jr Questionable Thigh

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers had a severely decimated roster. However, with a number of pieces returning to the lineup, the Sixers injury report will be quite short ahead of the game against the Houston Rockets.

The only noteworthy addition on the injury report is Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle is expected to miss a week of action after contracting COVID-19. He will be joining Jaden Springer who is also in the health and safety protocol.

Tyler Johnson and Myles Powell were recent additions to the side who will also be on the Philadelphia 76ers injury report under health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid may also sit the game out to rest.

The Philadelphia 76ers will also continue to see Ben Simmons out of the rotation. There has been no update on his status with the side.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety Jaden Springer Out Health and Safety Tyler Johnson Out Health and Safety Myles Powell Out Health and Safety Ben Simmons Out Personal Joel Embiid Questionable Rest

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will have to make some significant changes to their roster ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While factoring in the injuries and potential absences, the Rockets may see DJ Augustin start in place of Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard. While also considering his actions at the game against the Denver Nuggets, the internal problems may have more serious consequences. Jalen Green will complete the backcourt for the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets may be significantly shorthanded in the small forward position with the questionable status of Eric Gordon and the sidelined Armoni Brooks. In this case, Garrison Mathews might start for the side. Jae'Sean Tate will continue to start at the power forward position while Christian Wood completes the frontcourt.

Off the bench, the Houston Rockets will hope to see significant contributions from David Nwaba, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Usman Garuba. Daniel Theis may also see significant minutes if Christian Wood is made to sit out.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a pretty well established rotation for the most part. With Joel Embiid leading the frontcourt at center, the 76ers will have Tobias Harris join him at power forward.

Should Embiid be given the night off for rest, the 76ers will look to start Andre Drummond who is also finding his rhythm after returning from health and safety protocols.

Although the team will see Matisse Thybulle sidelined, they may look into starting either Danny Green or Georges Niang at the small forward position. Green is recovering from COVID-19 and may be eased back into the rotation.

The starting backcourt will see the pair of Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry lead the charge. With Shake Milton returning to the bench, the overall guard rotation for the Philadelphia 76ers is also solidified.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Houston Rockets

G - DJ Augustin | G - Jalen Green | F - Garrison Matthews | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Georges Niang | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

