Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for March 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns host the Houston Rockets on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the two teams with the Suns leading 2-1. Both teams will be playing on the second set of the back-to-back with the Suns winning 110-105.

The Suns, 35-24, hold the fifth spot in the West, winning back-to-back games at home against the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets after snapping their two-game losing streak. In their previous 10 outings, they have gone 7-3.

Meanwhile, the Rockets, 25-34, have dropped to the 12th spot, losing three straight games, including eight of their previous 10 outings and are 5-24 on the road.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns injury report

Houston Rockets injury report for March 2

The Rockets have listed two players on their injury report. F Teri Eason (lower leg) and C Steven Adams (knee) are out.

What happened to Steven Adams?

Adams sustained a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in January last year. This injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2022-23 season, including the playoffs.

Adams underwent a season-ending surgery on his right knee after non-operative rehabilitation efforts failed to correct persistent knee instability.

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 2

The Suns have disclosed their injury report, listing four players: SF Nassir Little (knee) is doubtful; SG Eric Gordon (groin) is questionable; SG Bradley Beal (hamstring) is probable; and SG Damion Lee (knee) is out.

Player Status Injury Nassir Little Doubtful Knee Eric Gordon Questionable Groin Bradley Beal Probable Hamstring Damion Lee Out Knee

What happened to Bradley Beal?

During the Feb. 13 game against the Sacramento Kings, Bradley Beal encountered a hamstring issue after executing a 17-foot jumper, leading to his first-quarter exit.

Beal has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, particularly with recurring issues related to soft tissue.

The three-time All-Star experienced another hindrance, sustaining an ankle injury after his landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot during a contest against the New York Knicks.

Following this, in a game against the Pacers, he suffered a nasal fracture due to an elbow to the face.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns?

The marquee matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns will be aired locally on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.