Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will welcome the Houston Rockets to the Footprint Center for an exciting regular-season game on Thursday.

The Rockets have not had the greatest of starts to the 2021-22 NBA season and will be gunning to secure a win against the Suns. Stephen Silas' men played brilliantly in the fourth quarter of their game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. However, the Purple and Gold held on to the very end and pulled off a 119-117 win.

Jalen Green was fantastic on the night, impressing fans with his athleticism. The youngster will be hoping to drop another big performance for the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming into this game after securing their third win of the season. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points and led the way for the Suns in their 112-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Chris Paul also made a massive impact on the game, as he had 18 dimes on the night.

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a two-game winning streak and will be hoping to extend it with another victory against the Houston Rockets at home.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets suffered a 119-117 loss to the LA Lakers in their previous game

The Houston Rockets have ruled out Danuel House Jr. for Thursday's game due to a right foot sprain. Meanwhile, Daniel Theis is questionable for the encounter and is likely to be a game-time decision.

Garrison Mathews and Daishen Nix are both out for the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Danuel House Jr. Out Right Foot Sprain Daniel Theis Questionable Right Toe Soreness Garrison Mathews Out G- League [Two-way] Daishen Nix Out G-League [Two-way]

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin



Danuel House Jr. (Out – Right Foot Sprain)

Daniel Theis (Questionable – Right Great Toe Soreness)



Garrison Mathews (G League – Two Way)

Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)

John Wall (Out) #Rockets Injury/Status Report:Danuel House Jr. (Out – Right Foot Sprain)Daniel Theis (Questionable – Right Great Toe Soreness)Garrison Mathews (G League – Two Way)Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)John Wall (Out) #Rockets Injury/Status Report:Danuel House Jr. (Out – Right Foot Sprain)Daniel Theis (Questionable – Right Great Toe Soreness)Garrison Mathews (G League – Two Way)Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)John Wall (Out)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have listed Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as questionable for Thursday's game due to injuries.

Dario Saric will be out for a few more months as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered last season.

Player Name Status Reason Deandre Ayton Questionable Right Leg Contusion Cameron Payne Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out ACL Injury

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will most likely deploy the same lineup they used in the game against the LA Lakers.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will start on the backcourt, while Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood will play on the frontcourt.

If Daniel Theis remains out for this game, Alperen Sengun might be deployed at the center position.

Phoenix Suns

As usual, Chris Paul and Devin Booker will feature on the backcourt for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Mikel Bridges and Jae Crowder have done some fantastic work this season and will keep their positions on the frontcourt.

JaVale McGee had a great night against the New Orleans Pelicans. If Deandre Ayton remains out, he will start at center for the Suns for this game.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Jalen Green | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Alperen Sengun

Phoenix Suns

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikel Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh