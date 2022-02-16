Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will host the Houston Rockets at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The two teams are facing off for the third time this season, with the Suns emerging victorious in their previous two meetings. Their fourth and final matchup is scheduled for March 16 in Texas.

The Rockets are on a five-game losing streak, and have lost nine of their last ten games. They are currently 15-41 on the season, and are the worst team in the West. If they finish the season in the bottom 3 in the league standings, they would have a 52.1% chance of grabbing a top-4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green run the show along with center Christian Wood.

The Suns, meanwhile, are dominating the league, unlike any other team. Analysts have compared the Golden State Warriors with them during the beginning of the season, but the Suns have taken a massive lead since then. They have registered just ten losses so far, and are 5.5 games ahead of the second-placed Dubs.

The Suns are on course to win 65 games this season if their starters remain healthy. Chris Paul is entering the MVP conversation, and he headlines this year's All-Star reserves, along with his teammate Devin Booker.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on from the sidelines.

The Rockets enter this game with a largely healthy roster. The only player on their injury report is Usman Garuba, who is out with a fractured wrist. Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen have both been sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Usman Garuba Out Left Wrist Fracture Daishen Nix Out G-League - On Assignment Trevelin Queen Out G-League - Two-way

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

The Suns continue to be without Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky who are rehabilitating from injuries. Cameron Payne is out with a wrist sprain, while Landry Shamet is out with a sprained ankle.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Landry Shamet Out Right Ankle Sprain

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Rockets could deploy their ideal lineup in this game. The backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should start, with Porter at point.

Eric Gordon could play the role of small forward, while Jae'Sean Tate shifts to the power forward role. Christian Wood could retain his center position, with Alperen Sengun coming off the bench. Dennis Schroder, Garrison Matthews and Kenyon Martin Jr. should get the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

Featuring a fully healthy starting lineup, coach Monty Williams should deploy his ideal lineup. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should form a star backcourt, with Paul at point.

Deandre Ayton could continue as the center, with JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench. Mikal Bridges could start as the small forward, while Jae Crowder plays the power forward position. Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig should get major minutes in the second unit.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

