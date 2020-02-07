Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Match Preview and Prediction - 7th February 2020

The Phoenix Suns will be looking to snap their losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Friday, 7th February 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Last game result

Houston Rockets (33-18): 121-111 win against Los Angeles Lakers (6th Feb, Thursday)

Phoenix Suns (20-31): 108-116 loss against Detroit Pistons (5th Feb, Wednesday)

Houston Rockets preview

The Houston Rockets go into the game against the Suns on the back of four straight wins after leaving the Staples Center with a comprehensive win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets are currently fourth in the Western Conference and are just 3 games behind the second-placed Los Angeles Clippers. With the departure of Clint Capela, Houston will struggle for size. However, it will be interesting to see as with a shorter starting five, they’ll be much quicker in transition play.

Key player – Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been a consistent pillar for the Houston Rockets

After going past 20,000 career points in the NBA, Russell Westbrook will be hoping to continue his fine form against the Suns. He’s been supremely consistent for the Rockets and is currently averaging 26.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this term while shooting nearly 46% from the field. His shooting from beyond the arc continues to be a liability but otherwise, he’s been performing like a perennial all-star this season.

Rockets predicted lineup:

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker

Phoenix Suns preview

Phoenix Suns have had a weird season so far. After an excellent start to the campaign, the Suns have lost steam. They lost to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and have now lost four successive games. They have a better away record than at home as they look to host the Rockets on Friday. The Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference and are six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies who hold the final playoff spot.

Key player – Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is performing at an all-star level this campaign

After being left out of the All-Star game despite averaging 26.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, Devin Booker was upset about the snub. Having produced such numbers at the age of 23, there is a genuine argument to be made for him being included in the all-star team. While he’s a consistent threat from beyond the arc, he is shooting at an efficient 50.6% from the field. If Booker continues to keep up his current pace, the Suns will be in with a good chance to make the playoffs.

Suns predicted lineup:

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr., Deandre Ayton

Rockets vs Suns match prediction

With the Rockets on a four-game win streak and the Suns on a four-game losing streak, this fixture should be a straight forward one for Houston. Also, Suns have a terrible home record while James Harden and co. are 15-11 away from home.

Where to watch Rockets vs Suns

The game will be telecasted on FOX SPORTS Arizona, AT&T SPORTSNET - Southwest. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.