Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st December 2019

The Rockets will look to build on their victory against the Clippers when they travel to Phoenix

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Saturday, 21st December 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Last game results

Houston Rockets (19-9): 122-117 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers (19th December, Thursday)

Phoenix Suns (11-17): 108-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (20th December, Friday)

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have had a rather strange season thus far. They've triumphed against the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers but also dropped games against much poorer opposition in the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. That's an issue they will need to address going forward.

The Rockets boast one of the most potent offenses in the league, averaging 119.8 points per game, and enter their next clash against the Phoenix Suns on the back of a scintillating victory against the Clippers - a game in which they erased a 15-point half-time deficit.

Houston have an impressive 9-5 record away from home and will be keen to head into the festive period with another W on the road.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has settled in well at Houston

Although James Harden has hogged the spotlight with some astonishing performances over the course of the season, Russell Westbrook has been a key figure in Houston's offense, especially the past few games.

Westbrook's averaging 23.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season and enters this clash on the back of a season-high 40-point display against the Clippers.

That came on the heels of a 31-point night against the San Antonio Spurs. With teams tending to double-team Harden to get the ball out of his hands, Westbrook has taken advantage of that fact to get some easy shots off and put up some big numbers.

Rockets predicted lineup

Danuel House, PJ Tucker, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns got off to a fast start but have since cooled down significantly. They've dropped five straight games and 13 of their past 17 to slump to the 11th spot in the Western Conference Standings.

The Suns' defense, which was their biggest strength early in the season, has fallen off a cliff of late and has allowed an average of 118.6 points per game in their five-game skid.

Phoenix are just 6-10 at home and will face a massive challenge in trying to halt a surging Rockets side.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker has once again been the Phoenix Suns' star on offense this season. Booker is averaging 24.6 points and 6.2 assists per game this season and shooting 40% from deep.

He returned to the Suns lineup following a three-game absence and looked in good nick against the Thunder, finishing with 18 points on 55% shooting from the field.

The last time Booker faced the Rockets he poured in 35 points, and he will be looking for a similar display when he takes the court tonight.

Suns predicted lineup

Dario Saric, Kelly Oubre Jr, Aron Baynes, Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker

Rockets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Rockets have dominated the recent head to head between these two sides. Houston has won 12 straight, including a 115-109 triumph earlier this month.

They enter this clash on the back of a resilient display against the Clippers and will fancy their chances of picking up another road victory.

The Suns have dropped five straight and their issues on defense should be easily exposed by Harden and Westbrook.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Suns?

The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, FOX Sports Arizona, and AT&T Sportsnet from 9:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.