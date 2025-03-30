Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Sunday, the Houston Rockets travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. This will be their third and final meeting this season, with the Rockets winning he previous two. In their last meeting on March 12, Houston beat the Suns 111-104.

The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their last few games. The Rockets have won their last two games, while the Suns have lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics.

The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season and are second in the conference. Meanwhile, the Suns have struggled with consistency and are fighting for a play-in spot.

Phoenix is 11th in the table, one game behind the Sacramento Kings in 10th place. Unlike the Rockets, who will be qualifying for the playoffs directly, the Suns seem destined for the play-in tournament if they secure a 10th-placed finish.

The Rockets have a lot at stake, too, as they are still in the race to clinch the second seed. They hold a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets in third place.

To maintain this advantage, the Rockets need to win their remaining seven games, especially as they face the Nuggets at home in their final game of the season.

Despite the tight competition for the second seed, the Rockets are traveling to Arizona, aiming for their fifth consecutive away victory. Their last loss on the road was against the Pacers on March 4.

With both teams having a lot to fight for, this inter-conference game is going to be a close encounter. Despite the contrasting results in their last few games, the two teams have their best players available, which should make for an enthralling tie.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for March 30

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets could be without two players. Reed Sheppard is rested, while Tari Eason is questionable due to a thumb injury.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns only have one player on their injury list. Bradley Beal is out with a hamstring injury sustained against the Lakers and will miss a seventh straight game.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 30

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Rockets'' starting five should see Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green start as the guards. Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks should be the designated forwards, while Alperen Sengun will start as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green Cam Whitmore SF Amen Thompson Jae'Sean Tate PF Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Suns starting five should see Devin Booker and Colin Giliseipe start as the guards. Ryan Dunn and Kevin Durant will be the designated forwards, while Nick Richards will start as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Tyus Jones TyTy Washington Jr. SG Colin Giliseipe Grayson Allen Cody Martin SF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol C Nick Richards Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee

