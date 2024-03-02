Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

The Houston Rockets will play the Phoenix Suns for the second of their back-to-back matchups on Saturday in Phoenix, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. This will be their third meeting of the season, with them going 1-1 against each other thus far. The Suns defeated the Rockets 110-105 in their previous encounter on Thursday.

The 25-34 Rockets are fourth-last in the Western Conference, winning just two of their last 10 games. They are currently dealing with a three-game losing streak after their loss on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Suns are 35-24, fifth in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. They ride a two-game winning streak heading into tonight's matchup.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the Phoenix Suns will look to replicate their home-court success, while the Houston Rockets will seek to snap their losing streak.

Thursday's encounter saw Devin Booker lead Phoenix to victory, registering 35 points, 7 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. Kevin Durant added 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to the win.

On the other hand, Jalen Green led the losing effort for Houston with 34 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

The Rockets' injury report for the game includes the same two players as before. Steven Adams is out for the season and Tari Eason is reported out for the game.

Coach Ime Udoka is expected to use a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Jabari Smith Jr (PF), and Alperen Sengun (C).

Meanwhile, the Suns also carry forward the same injury report with four players listed. Bradley Beal is listed as probable while Eric Gordan and Nassir Little are listed as questionable. Their involvement will be a game-time decision. Damion Lee will be out for the game.

Coach Frank Vogel will likely use a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Grayson Allen (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), and Jusuf Nurkic (C).

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are highly favored to protect their home court yet again against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are the heavy underdogs against the Suns, who are just too good at the moment and also have the homecourt advantage.

In their previous encounter, the Rockets had a slow start but were able to inch toward the Suns as the game went on. However, the Suns will be prepared with that insight tonight. Moreover, If the Suns get off to another quick start, it could be an ugly night for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Rockets (+320) vs Suns (-409)

Spread: Suns (-9.5)

Total (O/U): 229

Taking the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread should be a safe bet given that they did just that previously two nights ago. Moreover, the Suns have won nine games in a row at home while the Rockets have lost each of their last 11 road games against Pacific Division opponents.